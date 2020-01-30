RSMSSB LDC 2020 DV Dates Announced on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Document Verification on 8th Feb

RSMSSB LDC 2020 DV Dates

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has discharged the dates for document verification for enrollment to the post of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Assistant and Clerk. The board has shortlisted 10 applicants whose index number has been distributed alongside the Document Verification time table. All applicants who are called for the document verification round must confirm their timetable on the official site of RSMSSB i.e., www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

All shortlisted competitors are required to show up on 8 February 2020 at 11 AM at Guru Nanak Council, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur alongside the testimonials. Aspirants should carry two sets of photocopies of their documents and certificates on the day of verification failing which their candidature could be dropped.

Job Highlights:

Organizing Board Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Post Lower Division Clerk No. Of openings Various Posts Recruitment stage Document Verification Date of DV 08.02.2020 Selection Process Written Test Document Verification Personal Interview Location Rajasthan Official Site rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Competitors should present a thorough application form during the document verification process. Applicants are encouraged to peruse all directions before submitting the Detailed Application Form. The DAF will be submitted in two copies alongside a Demand Draft of Rs. 100.

Steps to download the Schedule:

Log on to the Official Website rajasthan.gov.in

Find the “announcements” tab available on the homepage

Find the link “RSMSSB LDC DV Schedule for 2020”. You will be directed to a new page with the schedule displayed on your screen.

Save or download the schedule

Competitors should make a demand draft in the support of Indian Postal Order, Secretary, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur and submit it with Detailed Application Form and all other documents photocopies during the document verification process.

This recruitment process is being conducted to fill 11255 openings for the post of LDC/ Junior Assistant & Clerk Grade-II. The online registration window for the same was opened on 10 May 2018 and closed on 8 June 2018.

