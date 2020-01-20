Karnataka Police SI Answer Key 2019 Released on ksp.gov.in; Direct Link to Download here

Karnataka Police SI Answer Key 2019

The provisional answer keys of the written examination of the sub inspector of police (civil) has been released by the Karnataka State Police Recruitment Department. Candidates appeared in this examination can download the answer key from the official website of Karnataka Police.

The recruitment exam for Karnataka Police SI was being held on 5th January 2020. Candidates can check the 2020 answer key from the official website of KSP and also can raise their objection on the website of Karnataka Police.

The provisional answer key released is for all the series A, B, C, D and E and also the objection format. Candidates can raise their objection in the specific objection format.

The online site to get more details on the Karnataka Police is SI exam and to download the answer key is https://www.ksp.gov.in/ .

Steps to download Karnataka Police SI Answer Key 2019 and Raise the Objection:

Visit the official website of Karnataka State Police.

Click on the “Karnataka Police SI Answer Key 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the Karnataka Police SI Answer Key.

Check and download the Karnataka Police SI Answer Key.

Raise the objection against the Karnataka Police SI Answer Key in the specific format.

The direct link to download the answer key is here, http://psinhk19.ksp-online.in/.

Candidates can raise their objection in the specific format till the last date, 27th January 2020.

The objection must be raised along with proper reason and supporting documents of their claim.

