IGNOU January 2020 Admission Process Extended till 31st January; Apply Online on ignou.ac.in

IGNOU January 2020 Admission

The last date to register for the January admissions has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU. Students who are eligible must apply for the IGNOU 2020 examination on the official website of IGNOU.

The last date to apply for IGNOU 2020 admissions is 31st January 2020. The registration date for IGNOU was earlier till 20th January 2020 and then being extended.

Online Admission Opens for Jan 2020 Session-Date extended up to 31st January 2020. Candidates must follow the below mentioned steps in order to apply for the examination.

The official website to register for the IGNOU 2020 admission exam is www.ignou.ac.in .

Steps to apply for IGNOU Admissions 2020:

Visit the official site of IGNOU as mentioned above.

Click on the “IGNOU Admissions 2020” link on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Login through the registration credentials.

Fill in the online application form and then upload the necessary documents.

Make the application fee payment and click on submit.

Take a print of the submitted application form.

The direct link to apply for the exam is IGNOU Admissions 2020 link.

Application Fee:

Candidates must pay Rs 400/- as the registration fees through the Bank Draft in favour of IGNOU and payable at the City of the Regional Centre (at New Delhi in case of PGCMDM).

Candidates belonging to SC/ST are exempted from fee payment.

Candidates can write this examination for taking admission to bachelors, masters, diploma, advanced diploma, and certificate courses.

Also read, IGNOU January 2020 Application Process.

<noscript><iframe title="IGNOU NEW ADMISSION & RE-REGISTRATION LAST DATE FOR JAN 2020 SESSION HAS BEEN EXTENDED" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L6m9bJBaTpo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More