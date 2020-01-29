WBBSE Exams postponed: Schools not Holding any Exams on 29th and 30th Jan 2020

WBBSE Exams postponed

Education Institutions in West Bengal have been asked not to direct any assessments on January 29 and 30, 2020 by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, WBBSE. This judgment has been taken due to Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja festivities. An official announcement has been discharged on January 24, 2020, giving notification to all Government-supported and Non-aided, private Institutions to not hold any assessments on the above-mentioned dates. The assessment dates of the deferred tests will be announced later by the Board.

The state government has likewise called a holiday on January 29, 2020, because of Saraswati Puja. Before the festive occasions were just on January 30 and 31, 2020. The Department Notification No. 5962-F(P2) and 5964-F(P2) had been followed while taking this judgment. Presently since the Saraswati Puja has been reported on January 29, 2020, additionally, a holiday has been proclaimed in the state.

The official web page link to get more details on the exam is http://wbbse.org/ .

The official announcement peruses the incompatibility of the request for the Commissioner, School Education, and Govt. Of West Bengal, it has been chosen by the School Education Department not to hold any Examinations in educational institutions of the state on January 29 and 30, 2020. A photocopy of the announcement has been given to every single educational institution and all independent government institutions also. The requests are to be strictly followed. The test date will be later informed to the schools as now they have been deferred. Students can check the official site of the board for any further notification on tests.

