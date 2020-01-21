RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant 2018 Final Result Declared on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check How to Download

The RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Final Result 2018 has been declared by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results from the official website of RSMSSB.

The result has been declared today, 21st January 2020. The written examination for RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant 2018 was conducted on October 21, 2019. The exam was held across the state in various exam centres.

Candidates will get selected based on their performance in the preliminary exam followed by the main examination. Candidates must follow these below mentioned points in order to check the main exam result.

The official online site to get more details on RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant 2018 exam and to download the result is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

Steps to download RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Final Result 2018:

Visit the official site of RSMSSB as mentioned above.

Click on the “Result” link present on the home page.

You will get a new page, “RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Final Result 2018” link on the page.

Check the results in the form of a PDF file.

Save and download the PDF file for future reference.

The direct link to download the result is here, RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Final Result 2018 link .

The cut off marks for RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant 2018 exam for the general category are 124.8854. The complete cut off mark list is available along with the result declared by the Board on the official site.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 2077 Live Stock Assistant posts in the organization.

Read More