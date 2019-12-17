RSMSSB Recruitment 2019 Declares Exam Schedule and Admit Card Release Date, Check here for More Details

The notification has been passed by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur declaring the awaited exam schedule along with the announcement for the issue of the admit card issued date on its official website.

According to the official notice, RSMSSB Exam will commence from 22 December 2019 and end on 24 December 2019. And the scheduled is given below-

Date Particulars 22 December 2019 (Sunday) Industry Development Handloom Inspector and Salt Inspector Exam 23 December 2019 (Monday) Junior Instructor (Mechanic Diesel Engine) and Junior Instructor (Electronics Mechanic) 24 December 2019 (Tuesday). Junior Instructor (Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) and Junior Instructor (Wireman)

The candidates who have applied for the mentioned posts can appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time. But can candidates arriving over and above the speculated time not be considered.

How to download-

According to the notice, RSMSSB Admit Card is accessible from 16 December 2019 on Website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in The candidates will be compelled to download the admit card to appear for the exam.

The candidates should have their valid admit card along with a valid photo ID Proof and paste the most advanced photograph of size 2.5 cm x 2.5 cm on their admit card.No candidate shall be considered without a valid admit card and supporting identity card as mentioned in notification.

Also, note that the board will upload answer keys after the exam on its official website. The candidates can submit their objections against any answer with a payment of Rs. 100 per objection within 72 hours from the upload of the answer key. Any nuisance created otherwise shall not be entertain so the candidate should make sure about the time provided.

For further details of the same candidates shall check the official notification and also keep themselves updated through our page.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2019 Declares Exam Schedule and Admit Card Release Date, Check here for More Details was last modified:

Read More