RSCB Banking Assistant Admit Card 2019 Released Today on rscb.org.in, Direct Link to Download here

The admit card for the Banking Assistant, Manager, Computer Programmer and Other posts has been released by the Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank. Candidates applied for the RSCB exam can download their admit card from the official website.

The RSCB Banking 2019 written exam for various posts including Banking Assistant, Manager, Computer Programmer is schedule to begin from 9th December 2019 and end on 16th December 2019.

The exam will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Selection Personnel (IBPS) through online mode. The RSCB 2019 exam will be held across the state in various exam centres. The admit card will contain all the exam related details like exam date, time, venue etc.

The official web page to get more details on the exam and download the admit card for the written examination is www.rscb.org.in .

Steps to Download RSCB Banking Assistant Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of RSCB- Rajasthan Cooperative Bank as mentioned above.

Click on the “News and Event Section” on the home page.

Go to the Notification for Online Examinations Dates on Home page of the website.

You will get redirected to a new login page.

Enter the credentials to login into the account.

Check and download the admit card.

The direct link to download the RSCB 2019 admit card is here, Direct Link for RSCB Banking Assistant Admit Card 2019.

The login credentials required to login into the account are Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY). Candidates must download their admit card before the deadline which is 19th December 2019.

This recruitment exam is being held by the Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank RSCB to fulfil the requirement of 715 posts for the recruitment of Banking Assistant, Manager, Computer Programmer and Other. The segregation of the posts is like, Banking Assistant-553 Posts Stenographer – 3 Posts, Manager (Manager Apex Bank/CCB) – 102 Posts and Computer Programmer – 10 Posts.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website for more updates on the exam.

