IBPS Clerk Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2019 Released on ibps.in, Steps to download here

The admit card for IBPS Clerk prelims 2019 exam has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of IBPS.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019. Candidates need to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.

Exam Pattern:

The examination will be held online.

The subjects included are English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

Total number of questions is 100 and the maximum marks are 100.

The duration of the exam is 60 minutes.

The official website to get more details on the exam and download the IBPS 2019 admit card is www.ibps.in .

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official site of IBPS mentioned above.

Click on the “IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019 link” on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Enter the credentials to login into the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Make a hard copy of the admit card for further use.

The downloading of the admit card starts on 26th November 2019 and ends on 8th December 2019. Candidates qualifying in the preliminary exam will be able to appear for the main exam 2019.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 12075 clerical posts in various public sector banks across the nation.

