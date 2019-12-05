Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Latest Update: HP Constable Written Exam on 22nd December

There is an important update for the candidates who wish to work with the Himachal Pradesh Police Department. Recently, Himachal Pradesh Police Department has announced a recruitment drive for selection of suitable candidates for the post of Constables.

As per the advertisement published by the Directorate of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, a total of 92 vacancies have been announced to be filled under the HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019. As expected, thousands of candidates have applied for the advertised vacancies.

Only those candidates who completed the registration process before the cut-off date i.e.30th September 2019 were selected to appear for the HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 written examination. Since the registration and application process has completed on 30th September 2019, candidates have been waiting for any updates regarding the recruitment drive.

Now, a new update has been released by the Directorate of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, for the HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019. The dates for the written exam for selection of suitable candidates has been announced.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Here are the important dates pertaining to HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 that the candidates must note: –

S. No. Particulars Dates 1 Publication of official notification for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 21st August 2019 2 Commencement of the application process for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 21st August 2019 3 Last date for receipt of the application for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 30th September 2019 4 HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 written examination 22nd December 2019, 11.00 AM to 12.00 PM 5 Physical Efficiency Test and Personality Test for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 To be announced

The written exam for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 will be conducted on 22nd December 2019. The examination venue for the exam will be Government Degree College, Sanjauli, Shimla. The examination will start from 11.00 AM onwards and would complete by 12.00 AM.

Candidates must report at the examination centre by 9.00 AM and should bring their call letters. Any candidates who do not have their call letters will not be allowed to appear for the written examination for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019.

Candidates who will be shortlisted after the written exam will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test and Personality Test for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Important Information

The total duration of the written examination for HP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 will be 1 hour.

It is mandatory for the candidates to bring their call letters along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination.

Candidates must report at the venue at least 2 hours before the examination begins.

Mobile phones, calculators or any other gadgets are not allowed inside the venue.

NO TA/DA shall be provided. Candidates must make their own arrangements for the examination.

