IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Scorecard Released on ibps.in, Direct Link here

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Scorecard

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019-20 scorecard has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates appeared in the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 exam can download the score card from the official website of IBPS.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Result has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on 1 January 2020. The prelims exam was held on 7 and 8 December 2019. The scorecard must be downloaded through the official website on or before 19 January 2020.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2019-20 Admit Card can be downloaded by entering their credentials on the official website. The IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 19 January 2020.

The official link to get more details on the mains exam and download the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Scorecard is www.ibps.in .

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Scorecard:

Candidates must visit the official web of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection as mentioned above.

Click on the “IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019” Scorecard on the homepage.

Enter the individual essential credentials and click on the submit button.

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 Scorecard

Candidates qualifying the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 are eligible to appear in IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 and the admit card for which has been uploaded on the official website.

The provisional allotment for IBPS Clerk 2019 will be made available in April 2020.

Also read, IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="IBPS Clerk Score Card 2019 | IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card | IBPS SO Result (Check Description)" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XsgMv23Bfpc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More