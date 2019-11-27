IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released on ibps.in; Get the direct link for Sample Paper here

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019

The Clerk IX CRP Prelims Call Letter 2019 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS.

The admit card got released on 26th December 2019 and will be available till 8th December 2019. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 is scheduled to be on 7 & 8 December and 14 & 21 December 2019. The admit card is considered to be a mandatory document to be carried to the exam centre.

The official website to download the IBPS Clerk prelims 2019 admit card is www.ibps.in .

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of IBPS.

Click on the “Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-IX” link.

Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth.

Enter Captcha Code for security log in.

Submit & Download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019 – Direct Link.

You must check all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any wrong or incorrect information, contact IBPS officials immediately.

Exam Pattern:

Subject No of MCQs Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

Candidates can download the sample question paper from here, PDF Sample Questions for IBPS Clerk Prelims 2019 for English Language/ Reasoning Ability/ Numerical Ability .

A total of many candidates would be appearing for the IBPS Clerk examination this year. Candidates must practice well in order to qualify for the examination.

Stay tuned to the official website for more information and updates.

Also read, IBPS SO Recruitment 2019.

Stay tuned to other applicants through our group, 👩🏻‍💼👨🏻‍💼IBPS Clerk 2018-19 | Admit Card, Syllabus, Result.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OAJAzbPJjTk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released on ibps.in; Get the direct link for Sample Paper here was last modified:

Read More