    • RRB Secunderabad ALP and Technician Final Result Declared at rrbsecunderabad.nic.in, Steps How to Check

    Posted on by Vasudha

    RRB Secunderabad ALP and Technician Final Result 2019, Railway Recruitment Board Secunderabad released final result for ALP and Technician post . Candidates can check result from official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in

    Indian Railways has finally released the list of the shortlisted candidates through the RRB ALP Technician CEN 01/2018 in Secunderabad zones. The list has been finalised after the document verification, medical examination by Railway Recruitment Board Secunderabad zones. Candidates have been selected on the basis of the verification of original documents and genuineness of candidates.

    There are around 4,269 candidates who have been selected and has been recommended for appointment. These selected candidates are recommended for joining the East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Central Railway (SCR)

    Result Check

    Candidates can visit the official website of RRB Secunderabad which is rrbsecunderabad.nic.in to check the result for ALP Technician posts. There would a link name – “CEN No.RRC-01/2019 for various Categories of Level-1 Posts Click for Updates” > “12.12.2019 – Final Results (Part-II) for the posts of ALP & Technicians of CEN 01/2018.” Which will display the list of candidates selected to work with the Indian Railways.

    Selection Process

    There were various stages in the selection process for Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician recruitment by Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates were initially selected through the application form and the eligibility criteria. Then the board conducted the written examination which was followed by the document verification, medical examination and overall scores of the candidates. These selection rounds were conducted in the months of July, August, and September.

    Candidates who were not able to attend the medical examination at the first chance, were given the many extra chances. Therefore, It has been a long drawn process, total of 4269 candidates among the 8255 candidates were selected for the open posts.

    With the release of the final list of shortlisted candidates, the recruitment process of RRB ALP and technician for Secunderabad zone has come to an end.

