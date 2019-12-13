CAT 2019 Result to be Release in January, Answer Key remains Unchanged

The answer key for the standard aptitude test (CAT) 2019 has remained unchanged after examining the objections raised against the questions. IIM Kozhikode conducted the computer-based CAT in two sessions on November 24, 2019.

IIM Kozhikode issued a notification on December 12 in which it has stated that the experts reviewed the objections that were raised against the CAT 2019 answer key, and there has been no change in CAT 2019 answer key. Authorities opened the objection window to challenge the CAT response sheet on December 4.

Candidates could test the responses till December 6 (5:00 pm). For every objection, the charge candidates had to pay was Rs. 1200. If any complaint is found correct, then the necessary changes would be made by CAT authorities.

However, even before the release of the official answer key, candidates could check the answer key provided by the various coaching institutes that will help them get an idea about their probable score. IIM Kozhikode released the official answer key and response sheet of CAT 2019 on November 29.

Candidates can download their response sheets to questions that were asked for both the slots on the website iimcat.ac.in. All the correct responses to the questions asked in the entrance examination are made available through the CAT 2019 answer key.

Candidates could access the CAT answer key 2019 in online mode after logging into their account using credentials. The correct responses are marked in green and the wrong ones are marked red.

“The objections received against questions in CAT 2019 were carefully examined by the expert panels. The answer key remains unchanged after careful examination of the various objections that had been received and examined by the expert panels,” an official notice reads.

This statement means that the preliminary answer key released on November 29 will be considered to evaluate the candidates. IIM CAT 2019 results will be declared tentatively in the second week of January 2020 as per reports.

CAT 2019 is a pre-requisite to get admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programs of IIMs. CAT 2019 scores are allowed to be used only by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is available on the CAT website. IIMs do not have any role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.

S.No Event Important Dates 1 CAT 2019 examination 24/11/2019 2 Release of response sheet and question paper of CAT exam 29/11/2019 4 Start and end date to challenge the CAT Answer Key 2019 04/12/2019 to 06/12/2019 (Till 5: 00 P.M) 5 The decision of IIM Kozikhode on CAT 2019 Answer Key 12/12/2019 6 Declaration of CAT 2019 result 2nd Week Of January 2020

Stay connected with fellow students on pagalguy for 🐈 CAT 2019 Answer Key

CAT authorities announced last year that if any organization, either official or any other institute, would have to bear legal consequences if they release the answer key of CAT 2019. One of the main objectives of this answer key is to make the entire process transparent and strengthen its credibility.

Keep checking for more updates!

CAT 2019 Result to be Release in January, Answer Key remains Unchanged was last modified:

Read More