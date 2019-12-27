RRB Group-D 2019-2020 Update: Check Exam Date, Admit Card and Other Details here

Railway Recruitment Board – RRB – will conduct the Group D (level – 1) examination on behalf of Railway Recruitment cell in the year 2020. The examination will be conducted for various posts under level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Initially the examination was supposed to be conducted in the months of September to October 2019.

Railway Recruitment Board would announce the RRB Group D 2019-2020 exam dates and Admit Card release dates.

Candidates who are interested in working with Indian Railways should know the relevant information related to RRB/RRC Group D Level-1 2019-20 Recruitment like the Number of Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Cards. It is highly recommended to visit the official website for more updates.

Important Dates

Interested candidates can check below the important dates for the Group D Level 1 exams released by Railway Recruitment Board :-

Events Important Dates Board Released the notification 23rd February 2019 Application process of RRB 12th March 2019 to 12th April 2019 Last date to submit the application process 26th April 2019 First stage of Computer Based Test Will be notified later Release of Admit Card Will be notified later

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for RRB Recruitment 2019 Group D

Vacancy Details

Interested candidates can check below the vacancy details released by the Indian Railways:-

Name of Post Department Number of Vacancies Assistant – Workshop Mechanical 11277 Assistant Bridge Engineering 913 Assistant C&W Mechanical 7284 Assistant Depot (Stores) Stores 1694 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 2204 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 1098 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 788 Assistant Pointsman Traffic 14870 Assistant Signal & telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T) 5479 Assistant Track Machine Engineering 3157 Assistant TL & AC Electrical 3633 Assistant TL & AC Workshop Electrical 1823 Assistant TRD Electrical 3014 Assistant Works Engineering 4109 Assistant Works – Workshop Engineering 403 Hospital Assistant Medical 1302 Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering 40721

RRB Group-D 2019-2020 Update: Check Exam Date, Admit Card and Other Details here was last modified:

Read More