    • RRB Group-D 2019-2020 Update: Check Exam Date, Admit Card and Other Details here

    Posted on by Vasudha

    RRB Group-D 2019-2020 Update: Candidates can check here for Exam Date, Admit Card and Other Details.

    RRB Group-D 2019-2020 Update

    Railway Recruitment Board – RRB – will conduct the Group D (level – 1) examination on behalf of Railway Recruitment cell in the year 2020. The examination will be conducted for various posts under level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Initially the examination was supposed to be conducted in the months of September to October 2019.

    Railway Recruitment Board would announce the RRB Group D 2019-2020 exam dates and Admit Card release dates.

    Candidates who are interested in working with Indian Railways should know the relevant information related to RRB/RRC Group D Level-1 2019-20 Recruitment like the Number of Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Cards. It is highly recommended to visit the official website for more updates.

    Important Dates

    Interested candidates can check below the important dates for the Group D Level 1 exams released by Railway Recruitment Board :-

    Events Important Dates
    Board Released the notification 23rd February 2019
    Application process of RRB 12th March 2019 to 12th April 2019
    Last date to submit the application process 26th April 2019
    First stage of Computer Based Test Will be notified later
    Release of Admit Card Will be notified later

    Vacancy Details

    Interested candidates can check below the vacancy details released by the Indian Railways:-

    Name of Post Department Number of Vacancies
    Assistant – Workshop Mechanical 11277
    Assistant Bridge Engineering 913
    Assistant C&W Mechanical 7284
    Assistant Depot (Stores) Stores 1694
    Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 2204
    Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 1098
    Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 788
    Assistant Pointsman Traffic 14870
    Assistant Signal & telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T) 5479
    Assistant Track Machine Engineering 3157
    Assistant TL & AC Electrical 3633
    Assistant TL & AC Workshop Electrical 1823
    Assistant TRD Electrical 3014
    Assistant Works Engineering 4109
    Assistant Works – Workshop Engineering 403
    Hospital Assistant Medical 1302
    Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering 40721

