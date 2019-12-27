HomeEngineering Articles
  • Articles

    • RBSE Board Class 12th Time Table 2020 Released, Download now @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    Posted on by Vasudha

    RBSE Board Class 12th Time Table 2020: RBSE has released the date sheet for the class 12 students. Student can visit the official website to know more about the date sheet.

    RBSE Board Class 12th Time Table 2020

    Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education – RBSE has released the date sheet for the class 12 students. Students who are appearing in the board examination for class 12 can visit the official website to know more about the date sheet.

    Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is considered as the important examination as this is helpful in further education too. Students are requested to download the date sheet as soon as possible as just two months are left for the examination.

    Official Exam Dates

    Students can check below the examination dates released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education – RBSE:-

    Subject Exam Dates
    English – Compulsory 05th March 2020
    Philosophy 06th March 2020
    Hindi Compulsory 07th March 2020
    Political Science/ Geo Science/ Agricultural Science 11th March 2020
    Environmental Science 12th March 2020
    Sociology/ Accountancy/ Physics 13th March 2020
    Physical Education 16th March 2020
    History/ Agricultural Chemistry/ Chemistry 17th March 2020
    Public Administration 18th March 2020
    Economics/ Early Hindi- English/ Agricultural Biology/ Biology 19th March 2020
    Kantha Music / Dance Kathak / Instrumental Music 20th March 2020
    Geography / Vocational Studies 21st March 2020
    Psychology 23rd March 2020
    Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Gujarati Literature, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature, Persian  Dialect Language / Typographical script (English) 24th March 2020
    Mathematics 25th March 2020
    English literature / Typographical script Hindi 27th March 2020
    Painting 28th March 2020
    Information Technology /

    Programming

    		 30th March 2020
    Home Science 31st March 2020
    Culture Science 01st April 2020
    Automobile / Beauty & Health / Health Care / Information Technology /

    retailer / home decor / Electrical & Electronics / micro irrigation system

    		 03rd April 2020

    The release of the date sheet will help the students prepare well for the examination. Students can visit the official website which is www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. to download the date sheet for class 12.

    Read Next

    UCEED 2020 Admit Card Released on uceed.iitb.ac.in; Exam on 18th Jan
    UCEED 2020 Admit Card: Candidates would be able to download Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design 2020 admit card released on uceed.iitb.ac.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    JEE MAINS 2020 Important Tips for Exam Preparation
    JEE MAINS 2020, JEE Mains the January session conducting from January 6th 2020 to January 9th 2020.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    UGC NET December 2019 Result Expected to be Released by Tuesday @ntanet.nic.in
    UGC NET 2019 exam result is being expected to get released soon on 31st December 2019
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    Success Stories of 2019: Candidates Who Cleared NEET, JEE Main, UPSC despite all Odds
    Success Stories from candidates who successfully cracked NEET, JEE Main and UPSC examination.
    In  ·  Yesterday
    CBSE Board Practical exams 2020 Important Circular for Regular and Private Candidates on cbse.nic.in
    CBSE Board Practical exams 2020: The board have released the Important Circular for Regular and Private Candidates on cbse.nic.in.
    In Engineering  ·  3 hours ago