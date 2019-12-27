RBSE Board Class 12th Time Table 2020 Released, Download now @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education – RBSE has released the date sheet for the class 12 students. Students who are appearing in the board examination for class 12 can visit the official website to know more about the date sheet.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is considered as the important examination as this is helpful in further education too. Students are requested to download the date sheet as soon as possible as just two months are left for the examination.

Official Exam Dates

Students can check below the examination dates released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education – RBSE:-

Subject Exam Dates English – Compulsory 05th March 2020 Philosophy 06th March 2020 Hindi Compulsory 07th March 2020 Political Science/ Geo Science/ Agricultural Science 11th March 2020 Environmental Science 12th March 2020 Sociology/ Accountancy/ Physics 13th March 2020 Physical Education 16th March 2020 History/ Agricultural Chemistry/ Chemistry 17th March 2020 Public Administration 18th March 2020 Economics/ Early Hindi- English/ Agricultural Biology/ Biology 19th March 2020 Kantha Music / Dance Kathak / Instrumental Music 20th March 2020 Geography / Vocational Studies 21st March 2020 Psychology 23rd March 2020 Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Gujarati Literature, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature, Persian Dialect Language / Typographical script (English) 24th March 2020 Mathematics 25th March 2020 English literature / Typographical script Hindi 27th March 2020 Painting 28th March 2020 Information Technology / Programming 30th March 2020 Home Science 31st March 2020 Culture Science 01st April 2020 Automobile / Beauty & Health / Health Care / Information Technology / retailer / home decor / Electrical & Electronics / micro irrigation system 03rd April 2020

The release of the date sheet will help the students prepare well for the examination. Students can visit the official website which is www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. to download the date sheet for class 12.

