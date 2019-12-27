Rajasthan Class 10th Board Exam Starts from 12th March 2020, Download now @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is also known as Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan and is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer.

The board is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in Rajasthan State. It was set up in the year 1957. The official language of the board is Hindi and English.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has issued the notification that the examination for class 10 students will begin from 12th March 2020. RBSE has also released the examination date sheet for class 10 students.

It has been recorded that almost 11 lakh in year 2019 and 79.85 per cent passed out of the total students who appeared for the class 10 board examinations. RBSE has also released that the examination for the class 12 will start from 05th March 2020.

The timings for the examination will be from 8:45 am to 11:45 am and there will be only one session on each day for class 10 students. The first examination for the class 10 will be English and the last paper for the board will be skill based on 24th March 2020.

Date Sheet

Students are preparing hard for the examination and date sheet will help in better preparation. Candidates can check below the date sheet for class 10 released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) :-

Subject Date Sheet English 12th March 2020 Hindi 14th March 2020 Third Language – Urdu, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Gujarati 16th March 2020 Science 18th March 2020 Social Science 20th March 2020 Mathematics 23rd March 2020 Skill – Based or Vocational Subjects 24th March 2020

Click Here – Rajasthan Class 10th Board Exam Time Table

The students can get more details through the official website, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has decided to likely to release the result for the class 10 board examination in month of June 2020.

Rajasthan Class 10th Board Exam Starts from 12th March 2020, Download now @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in was last modified:

Read More