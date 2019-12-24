RRB/RRC Group D 2019-20 Recruitment: Check here for Exam Date, Admit Card and Other Details

RRB/RRC Group D 2019-20 Recruitment

The RRB is about to carry the Group D 2019 Exam for different posts under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. This exam was earlier scheduled for the months of September to October 2019. The exam dates along with the admit card for RRB Group D (Level-1) 2019-20.

According to the official notification issued on 23rd February 2019. The online application process was conveyed from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 were around 103769 recruitment shall be done.

Important Dates

Particulars Dates RRB GROUP D 2019 Notification Release Date- 23rd February 2019 Starting & Closing of Online Registration of Applications- 12th March to 12th April 2019 The end date of online submission of application complete in all respects 26th April 2019 at 23.59 hrs

The official website to get more essentials details on the recruitment is http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ .

Vacancy Details-

Assistant Bridge Engineering-913 Post

Assistant C&W Mechanical-7284 Post

Assistant Depot Stores-1694Post

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)Mechanical-2204Post

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)-1098Post

Assistant Operations (Electrical-788Post

Assistant Pointsman Traffic-14870Post

Assistant Signal and Telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T)-5479Post

Assistant Track Machine Engineering-3157Post

Assistant TL & AC Electrical-3633Post

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)Electrical-1823Post

Assistant TRD Electrical-3014Post

Assistant Works Engineering-4109Post

Assistant Works (Workshop)Engineering-403Post

Hospital Assistant Medical-1302Post

1Track Maintainer Grade IV-Engineering-40721Post

Age limit

The age limit shall fall under the age group of 18 to 33 years for the General category Candidates, 18 to 36 years for OBC Candidates and 18 to 38 years for SC or ST candidates respectively. For age relaxation details you need to check the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The Educational Qualification required for the post of RRB Group D Level 1 Posts shall be a candidate with SSC pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognized by (NCVT) or (SCVT) or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

