RRB/RRC Group D 2019-20 Recruitment: Check here for Exam Date, Admit Card and Other Details

The RRB is about to carry the Group D 2019 Exam for different posts under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. This exam was earlier scheduled for the months of September to October 2019. The exam dates along with the admit card for RRB Group D (Level-1) 2019-20.
According to the official notification issued on 23rd February 2019. The online application process was conveyed from 12th March 2019 till 12th April 2019 were around 103769 recruitment shall be done.
Important Dates
|Particulars
|Dates
|RRB GROUP D 2019 Notification Release Date-
|23rd February 2019
|Starting & Closing of Online Registration of Applications-
|12th March to 12th April 2019
|The end date of online submission of application complete in all respects
|26th April 2019 at 23.59 hrs
The official website to get more essentials details on the recruitment is http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ .
Vacancy Details-
- Assistant Bridge Engineering-913 Post
- Assistant C&W Mechanical-7284 Post
- Assistant Depot Stores-1694Post
- Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)Mechanical-2204Post
- Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)-1098Post
- Assistant Operations (Electrical-788Post
- Assistant Pointsman Traffic-14870Post
- Assistant Signal and Telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T)-5479Post
- Assistant Track Machine Engineering-3157Post
- Assistant TL & AC Electrical-3633Post
- Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)Electrical-1823Post
- Assistant TRD Electrical-3014Post
- Assistant Works Engineering-4109Post
- Assistant Works (Workshop)Engineering-403Post
- Hospital Assistant Medical-1302Post
- 1Track Maintainer Grade IV-Engineering-40721Post
Age limit
The age limit shall fall under the age group of 18 to 33 years for the General category Candidates, 18 to 36 years for OBC Candidates and 18 to 38 years for SC or ST candidates respectively. For age relaxation details you need to check the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
The Educational Qualification required for the post of RRB Group D Level 1 Posts shall be a candidate with SSC pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognized by (NCVT) or (SCVT) or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.
