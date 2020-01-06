RPSC Statistical Officer Result 2019 Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check how to Download

Rajasthan Public Service Commission is the statutory body under the state government of Rajasthan for conducting various recruitment rives to select most suitable candidates for different vacancies available with ministries, departments, and organisations under the control of state government.

In order to make sure that only the most appropriate candidates are selected for the available vacancies, RPSC conducts recruitment rives periodically.

One such Recruitment drive, i.e. RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2019, was conducted in the year 2019 for selection of suitable candidates for the 225 positions of Statistical Officer available with the government. Under this recruitment drive, the written test was conducted on 27th May 2019 and 28th May 2019 across different centres in the state.

Ever since the examination for RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2019 was conducted, candidates have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the final result. Finally, there is a piece of good news for all the candidates who had appeared for the RPSC Statistical Officer Exam 2019.

As per the official notification released by RPSC, the final results for RPSC Statistical Officer Exam 2019 have been released on the official website. The results have been declared on 3rd January 2020. Therefore, the candidates must log-on to the official website for RPSC @ www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and download their results as soon as possible.

The results have been uploaded in the form of a PDF file. The candidates should log-on to the official website, download the PDF result file and take a printout for future reference. Following are the steps to download the result for RPSC Statistical Officer Exam 2019: –

Log-on to the official website of RPSC @ www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

On the home page, there is a box towards the left of the screen in which you need to click on the option for the result.

Now, on the next page, click on the link for RPSC Statistical Officer Result 2019.

Now, you will be prompted to enter your login details. Enter the details and click on the submit button.

You will now be able to see your result on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website to download the result for RPSC Statistical Officer Exam 2019?

Answer: official website for downloading the result is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Question: When have the results been declared?

Answer: results for RPSC Statistical Officer Exam 2019 have been declared on 3rd January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies will be filled through ongoing recruitment?

Answer: total of 225 vacancies are to be filled under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: When was the RPSC Statistical Officer Exam 2019 conducted?

Answer: exam was conducted on 27th May 2019 and 28th May 2019.

Read More