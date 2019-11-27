RPSC Senior Teacher 3rd Phase Counselling Schedule 2019 Released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details here

RPSC Senior Teacher 3rd Phase Counselling Schedule 2019

The 3rd phase Counselling Schedule for the Senior Teacher posts has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates who are qualified can check the counselling schedule from the official website of RPSC.

The 3rd phase counselling for the RPSC Senior Teacher Social Science and Sanskrit Posts is schedule to begin from 3rd December and end on 17th December 2019. Candidates need to download the application from 27th November 2019 onward.

Candidates need to bring self-attested documents in order to appear in the 3rd phase of counselling. The filled application form in accordance with the process mentioned in the short notification on the official website is also an important document to be produced.

The official website to get details on the RPSC Senior Teacher 3rd Phase Counselling Schedule 2019 is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates can download the RPSC 2019 counselling schedule by following the below instructions.

Steps to Download RPSC Senior Teacher 3rd Phase Counselling Schedule 2019:

Visit the official website of RPSC.

Click on the “News Section” on the Home page of the website.

Go to the link “Press Note Regarding Counselling for Sr. Teacher Gr II (Sec. Edu.) Comp. Exam 2018” present on the Home Page.

You will get redirected to a new window.

Check and download the PDF file.

Take a print of the schedule for future use.

Candidates must keep on visiting the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for latest updates and timely information regarding the recruitment process for Senior Teacher Social Science and Sanskrit posts.

