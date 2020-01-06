RPSC Protection Officer Result 2018 Declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check for more Details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission is a statutory body that operates under the state government of Rajasthan. It is the duty of the commission to conduct different recruitment rives every year for the selection of the most suitable candidates for different vacancies available with various departments, organisations, and ministries operating under the state government of Rajasthan.

Thousands of candidates apply for the various vacancies advertised by RPSC every year. Recently, RPSC announced the recruitment drive for selection of suitable candidates for the post of protection officer i.e. RPSC Protection Officer Recruitment 2018.

This recruitment drive was organised for selection of 20 candidates for the available vacancies. Out of the available vacancies, 11 vacancies were for the general category candidates, 3 vacancies were for SC candidates, 2 vacancies were for ST candidates, and 4 vacancies were for OBC candidates.

As expected, thousands of candidates registered for the available vacancies when the application process started on 5th April 2018. Subsequently, the written examination under RPSC Protection Officer Recruitment 2018 was conducted on 29th May 2019 across different centres in the state.

Ever since the exam for RPSC Protection Officer Recruitment 2018 was conducted, candidates have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the result.

Now, there is an extremely important piece of update for all the candidates who had appeared for the ongoing recruitment campaign. As per the official notification published on the RPSC website @ www.rposc.rajasthan.gov.in, the results for RPSC Protection Officer Recruitment 2018 Exam have now been declared.

Candidates are therefore advised to log-on to the official website of RPSC and download their results as soon as possible.

Following are the steps to be followed by the candidates for downloading the results: –

Log-on to the official website of RPSC @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

When the home page opens, click on the option for the results which is towards the left of the screen.

Now, when the next page opens on your screen, you must click on the link for the RPSC Protection Officer Result.

Thereafter, you will be asked to enter your login credentials. Enter the details and click on the submit button.

Subsequently you will be able to see your result on the screen.

Download the result and also take a printout for reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under RPSC Protection Officer Recruitment 2018?

Answer: A total of 20 vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: Which is the official website for downloading the result?

Answer: The official website is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Question: When was the examination conducted for RPSC Protection Officer Recruitment 2018 ?

Answer: The written exam was conducted on 29th May 2019.

Question: When will be the further process for selection take place?

Answer: The dates regarding the further selection process will be notified later by RPSC.

