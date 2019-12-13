HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
    RPSC RAS Mains Result 2019 to be Declared after 5th Feb 2020 on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Get More Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    RPSC RAS Mains Result 2019: Candidates can check the result to be declared after 5th Feb 2020 on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

    RPSC RAS Mains Result 2019

    The mains result of RPSC RAS 2019 is going to be released soon by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. The commission has announced that the result will get released after 5th February 2020.

    Candidates appeared in this exam can check and download their results once released on the official website of RPSC. The result can be obtained by visiting the official website or through the direct link to be mentioned in this article once the result is announced.

    Earlier it was decided to release the result on 4th February 2020 whereas it got delayed by one day as their will be another result scheduled to get released by the commission on the same day, 4th February 2020.

    The official web to get more important details on the exam and download the RPSC RAS Mains Result 2019 once released is https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ .

    Steps to download RPSC RAS Mains Result 2019:

    • Visit the official web page of the RPSC as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “RPSC RAS Mains Result 2019” link on the home page.
    • You will get redirected to a new a page.
    • Enter the login details required to log into the account.
    • Check and download the RPSC RAS Mains Result 2019.
    • Take a print copy of the RPSC RAS 2019 mains exam result for future use.

    RPSC had scheduled the RAS mains examination on June 25 and 26, 2019. This recruitment exam was being held for filling up a total of 1017 vacancies.

    A total of 18000 candidates became eligible to appear for the mains exam from the prelims round 2019. The commission claims that the result is getting delayed because of the stay orders of the Hight Court.

    Candidates must keep visiting the RPSC website for more information on RPSC RAS Mains Result 2019 releasing date.

    Also read, RPSC Senior Teacher 3rd Phase Counselling Schedule 2019.

