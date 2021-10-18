More Is Better At GIM – PGDM Intake Increased From 480 to 540

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is one of the leading business schools in India. The B-school boosted the latest NIRF rankings & moved from rank 54 in 2020 to 35 this year, doing fared better in all the parameters of the rankings. GIM aims to reach the top spot in the next few years.

Affiliated to Goa University, GIM offers two-year PGDM programmes in various specializations. GIM also offers the Executive MBA programme and the Fellowship Program in Management. GIM focuses on providing cutting-edge management education. It holds a place among the four best business schools globally in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) 2020.

GIM launched two new programmes in 2020.

New Age Banking Insurance Services pertaining to finance

A doctoral programme in management

There are no new programmes planned for this year.

Does GIM plan to admit more students this year?

GIM has upped its seat intake for the incoming batch. Seats for the flagship PGDM programme will go up from Two Hundred and Forty last year to Three Hundred this year. The total seats for the full-time PGDM programmes for the 2021 admission cycle will be a little over Five Hundred and Forty, up from Four Hundred and Forty in 2020.

Is a fee hike imminent?

GIM aspirants must brace themselves to pay more fees, according to official sources.

GIM provides superior education with eminent faculty and well-researched, specialized programmes. GIM has collaborated with Harvard Business School’s learning material.

Students get access to the best industry exposure. Online classes require high-speed, uninterrupted internet connections. As GIM does not receive any other funding, the cost of the infrastructure must come from the fees. A global structure and top-notch education come at a price. Nevertheless, the fee hike is likely to be in the range of five to ten per cent.

