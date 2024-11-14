Hello, Aspirant!

If you’re exploring topics around global degrees or considering the UK for your higher studies, you’ve come to the right place. PaGaLGuY is a community of students like you, all aiming to navigate the complex path to finding the best options for international study. You might wonder, though, why rely on yet another post in the sea of articles online, many of which paint a glossy picture of studying abroad as a dream of endless opportunities. It’s easy to get lost in content that, while promising unique insights, often delivers the same generic information.

That’s why we’re skipping the fluff and bringing you the real experience of someone who’s been through this journey and excelled. Meet Fizza Surahio, a Master’s student specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics at the University of Bradford. Read on for her honest insights and tips that could be just what you need to guide your own journey!

Embarking on a Data-Driven Journey: Insights from a Master’s Student in AI and Data Analytics

Hi, I’m Fizza. I’m originally from Pakistan, and I have around two years of experience in AI and data analytics. The main reason I chose to pursue this field is that I wanted to understand data and AI on a deeper level, right from the basics. As a computer scientist—since I did my bachelor’s in computer science—I only had a couple of courses related to AI and data, and they didn’t really provide a complete understanding of these areas. I wanted to go beyond that foundational knowledge, which led me on to this journey in the UK.

Before starting my programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics at the University of Bradford, I worked as a Microsoft consultant. In that role, I explored various areas like core programming, backend coding, and eventually shifted into data and AI. While working with Microsoft services and tools, I realised that while I was using these tools, I didn’t fully understand how they were programmed or worked behind the scenes. This course has been instrumental in giving me that deeper understanding, which is why I chose to pursue this master’s.

Q. What specifically attracted you to this course and university over others in London? Were there any key features or unique aspects that made this programme stand out for you?

My main goal was to find a university in the United Kingdom that aligned with my career aspirations and budget. As I mentioned earlier, I was working as a Microsoft consultant, and although I had experience in the field, I wanted to deepen my knowledge. So, I started researching universities in the UK, focusing on programmes that matched my interests in data and AI.

Everyone has different factors to consider when selecting a university, like budget, course content, university reputation, and location. I used the this website to filter programmes specifically related to data and AI, which helped me narrow down my options. I looked into several universities, including the University of Leeds, the University of Bradford, and the University of Huddersfield.

Ultimately, I decided against the University of Leeds due to the higher cost, which led me to compare Bradford and Huddersfield. Both had similar tuition fees, but I chose the University of Bradford because of its location in a larger city and its proximity to Leeds—a major city with better part-time job opportunities. Bradford also has a higher ranking than Huddersfield, which made it a clear choice for me.

Fun Fact About Fizza Surahio: Known for her extroverted nature, she loves connecting with people from all walks of life. While her social circle in Pakistan mostly included friends from neighbouring countries like India and Bangladesh, moving abroad has expanded her friendships globally. Now, she’s someone who thrives in diverse settings, easily mingling with people from different cultures and enjoying the exchange of unique perspectives.

Q. Can you walk us through your journey of preparing for entrance exams and the selection process for the University of Bradford?

When applying to global universities, there are a few key things to prepare for. You need strong references from professors at your undergraduate university, ideally those with PhDs who know you well. Your CV should be detailed, covering everything from work and volunteer experience to your educational background, all in a well-organized two-page format. You’ll also need to include certified copies of your degree and a valid passport.

Once you receive your admission confirmation, the next step is an interview, which combines both university and visa requirements. The interview typically focuses on three main points:

Your course: Be clear about why you’ve chosen this specific course and how it will benefit your future. Understand the course in-depth and be able to explain how it aligns with your goals. The city and country: Know details about Bradford (or your chosen location), including its history, current status, and future potential. Familiarise yourself with the local area and culture. Financial stability: Be prepared to discuss who will support you financially during your studies. It’s essential to demonstrate that you can manage your expenses while studying abroad.

Additionally, they may ask about your personal background, such as your family, hobbies, and whether anyone in the UK can assist with your transition. The most important things to focus on are your course, the city, and your financial situation.

Q. What advice would you give to international students adjusting to life in the UK, both culturally and personally, while pursuing their degrees?

When I first moved to the UK from Pakistan, I had never left my country in my 24 years. I was really nervous about what life would be like here and how I would adjust. Even though I knew how to drive and communicate, I wasn’t familiar with the mindset and cultural differences. The rules and regulations in the UK were much stricter than what I was used to in Pakistan, so I was worried about how I would fit in.

During my first month, I tried to engage with people by asking how they were and also looked up videos on Google and YouTube to learn how to communicate better. I realised that before coming to a new country, you should really research the culture, how people live, and how they interact. It’s important to adjust to them, not expect them to change for you.

For example, using polite phrases like “thank you” or “sorry” frequently is very common here, and it helps you come across as respectful and humble. It’s a small thing that can make a big difference in how you are perceived. The key is to be open, practice, and adapt to the local culture. If you don’t make that effort, the adjustment will be much harder for you in the long run.

Q. After spending time at the institution, are your expectations regarding industry connections being met by the degree?

Before I completed my first semester, I had already built a great connection with my teachers. They know me by name and are familiar with my work, even though there are around 300 students in my class. To stand out, I made sure to complete my work on time, actively engaged with my professors and asked questions about the course and future lessons. I also took the initiative to connect with my teachers and course leaders, sharing my past experiences and expressing my desire to explore more in the field. This led to my teachers offering me the role of class representative, which helped me build further connections.

The university also provides ample opportunities to connect with industry professionals. Through events like AI forums and data science meetups, I was able to become a student ambassador, which allowed me to network with speakers and industry professionals. These connections have proven to be invaluable, as they help me understand what the industry seeks and how I can align myself with those needs. Networking is crucial for career success, and I’ve learned that building relationships, both within the university and beyond, is key. I’ve gained insights and expanded my professional circle through LinkedIn, personal meetups, and networking events.

So, this is very important—while pursuing your degree, make connections, complete your studies, and be fluent in English. You’re in an English-speaking country, so mastering the language is essential. These three aspects—networking, having the right skills, and being fluent in English—are critical to succeed in the industry. If you’re coming from a different country, don’t shy away from networking. It’s one of the most important things you can do to advance your career.

Q. What are your plans for the next five years after completing your master’s in the UK?

My five-year plan is a bit unpredictable, but I really want to be an independent woman who has established herself. I don’t want to tie my future to a specific company like Google or Microsoft. Instead, in five years, I aim to be recognised as a data scientist or an AI specialist, known for my expertise, not for the company I work for. I want to be a self-made, independent person in the UK.

Q. What are the top hangout spots at your institution in Bradford that students shouldn’t miss?

After I finished my first semester, I enjoyed my summer break. During this time, the Student Union at Bradford organises some fantastic activities. One of my favourites was the Wednesday walk, where the union takes us on tours of different parts of the city or countryside. A tour guide leads the way, showing us Bradford’s hidden gems. For example, we went for a three-hour walk with 20 people, and it was amazing! The guide took us along a historic railway line, which hadn’t been in use since the ’80s. Now, it’s part of a path for tourists. At the end of the walk, we saw a beautiful waterfall—the view was absolutely mesmerising, with the sound of birds adding to the peaceful atmosphere.

Also, when I first enrolled at the university, they organised affordable trips for new students to explore the UK. When I arrived, I had the chance to visit cities like London, Leeds, and York. These trips were budget-friendly, so even students could easily explore these famous cities. It was a great way to balance my studies, part-time work, and relaxation. That experience really helped me maintain a perfect balance while living in the UK!

Q. If you had to sum up your journey in 10 words or less, how would you describe it?

My journey has been adventurous sometimes emotional, especially when I miss my family. It’s been exciting to explore new people, the country, and its culture. I’ve also enjoyed walking around and experiencing everything. Overall, I feel very positive here and haven’t encountered any negativity. I’ve made great friends, and we communicate really well. That’s about it!

