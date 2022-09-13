Study in the US, Europe, Singapore and Other Top Study Destinations with the GMAT Exam

For students looking for study destinations abroad, the task of choosing the right college in the right country can prove to be a challenge. It requires a lot of research since you would be investing your time and money in building a career path for yourself. This is why you should evaluate your picks on a lot of parameters before you take the final call.

Let’s take you through the steps that will help you shortlist the best countries in the world for studying abroad with the GMAT exam.

Countries That Accept GMAT Scores

Currently, around 110 countries accept the GMAT score and these include the top study destinations abroad. Prominent countries that accept GMAT test scores are:

USA

Canada

UK

Australia

New Zealand

Germany

France

*For a complete list of countries accepting GMAT for admission, you can refer to the official GMAT website here.

How to choose the right study destination?

The ‘right’ study destination gives you exactly what you’re looking for, be it the right course, ample research or job opportunities. It is a decision that acts as the foundation which shapes your career and life abroad.

Some key factors can help you choose the best study destination abroad:

Area of Interest

The course you want to pursue should be the top factor in deciding the country of your choice. You can make a better decision once you have finalized the course.

Visa Process

It is important to know the visa-related rules and regulations of the country. Countries like Canada offer an immigration-friendly work permit program to students along with a post-graduation work permit program. It is a lot easier to get a PR in countries like Canada, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

Study Expenses and Cost of Living

You must take into account the expenses of pursuing a course at a study destination abroad. An important factor while considering the expenses is the ROI (return on investment) on your education in a country abroad.

Scholarships Offered

There are several scholarships available for international students in any country. Most of these are offered by the government of the country itself. These scholarships can cover your tuition fee along with the cost of living.

Safety

Pick a country with a low crime rate and universities in safer areas. Universities with on-campus accommodations provide higher security for students. Other factors that you must consider while selecting a country are transportation, emergency resources, medical facilities and 24×7 support.

Languages spoken

English is the most widely accepted language in the world, although Mandarin Chinese is the most commonly spoken language. It is important to understand the language of a foreign country you will be staying in – be it France, Germany or Singapore.

Why do you need to take the GMAT?

GMAT is the first and only standardized exam that has been specially designed for admission to graduate business and management programs in more than 100 countries. Most universities in these countries accept GMAT scores for admissions to their programs. Your GMAT scores play a significant role in your admission to various courses abroad. Every 8 admissions out of 10 for MBA courses give a weightage to GMAT scores.

What is a Good GMAT Score for Scholarships?

The top schools in any country generally consider a score of 720 or above as a competitive score for merit-based scholarships. For mid-range (top 50) schools, 700 is a solid score for GMAT scholarships. However, in some cases, other factors such as GPA or a unique personal background can override a lower GMAT score. Since most colleges don’t advertise the minimum score for GMAT scholarships, it’s difficult to know the exact score range to get a scholarship through the GMAT.

Top B-Schools in USA, UK, Germany, France, Singapore

As mentioned earlier, USA, UK, Germany, France and Singapore are amongst the top study destinations. These countries are also home to some of the top B-schools in the world. Let’s look at the top business schools in these countries and the GMAT score required:

1. USA

Stanford Graduate School of Business- Stanford (CA)

Harvard Business School- Boston (MA)

Penn (Wharton)- Philadelphia (PA)

Since the USA is a popular study destination, the average GMAT score ranges from 650 to 740.

2. United Kingdom

London Business School- London

University of Cambridge- Cambridge

University of Oxford- Oxford

The average GMAT score for admission to a management program in the UK ranges from 600 to 780.

3. Germany

Universität Mannheim- Mannheim

Technical University of Munich- Munich

WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management- Vallendar

For admission to a good B-school in Germany, you must have a minimum GMAT of 550 or above.

4. France

INSEAD- Fontainebleau

HEC Paris School of Management- Paris

ESSEC Business School- Cergy

The average GMAT score for admission to a management program in France ranges from 550 to 730.

5. Singapore

National University of Singapore

Nanyang Technological University

Singapore Management University

A good GMAT score for Singapore is 660 plus.

*The above rankings are according to the QS World University Rankings 2022

Top MBA Schools Offering Scholarships Based on GMAT Score

Several colleges offer merit-based scholarships to students based on their GMAT scores. The top colleges in this list are:

1. USA

Harvard Business School- Harvard University

Wharton School of Business

2. Germany

ESMT Berlin

Frankfurt School of Finance and Management

3. France

INSEAD

Essec Business School

4. UK

London School of Business

Alliance Manchester Business School

5. Singapore

National University of Singapore

Nanyang Technological University

How to Apply for the GMAT Exam?

The GMAT exam is given year-round in several locations across the world. You can easily register for the GMAT exam online at the official GMAT website. There is an option to choose from a list of dates, times, and testing centers located near you. An applicant can register for the GMAT anytime between 6 months and 24 hours before the exam date. However, it is generally not possible to find a slot at the last moment, so you should try to register at least 2-3 months before your tentative test date. Another advantage of scheduling your test early is that your scores are available for your application deadlines.

A good GMAT test score can be your golden ticket to the business school of your dreams. If you have a thorough understanding of the syllabus, the exam pattern and the type of questions asked in the GMAT exam, you can easily get a 700 plus score.

