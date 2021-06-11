Top 10 reasons to study abroad in the UK

What strikes your mind when you hear the word “UK”? Maybe, the rich culture of London, the architectural marvels in Edinburgh, or the green suburbs of Birmingham stretching throughout the country. No surprise, the UK is considered one of the most liveable countries of all.

The English land is known to bring an exquisite and healthy learning environment for students that are hard to find in most other continents. This is one of the many reasons why it has been a leading location to study abroad.

But besides all the perks we discussed, what makes the United Kingdom a desirable destination for education aspirants? Why should you study in the UK? What are the top benefits when studying in the UK?

Read further to know the top reasons why you should choose the UK as your next learning destination.

1. Wealth of educational institutions

The UK has some of the top and oldest universities present on Earth that offer a long list of prominent colleges, spread across 50 landmasses in the continent. Some of the most popular colleges in the UK are:

University of Oxford

University of Cambridge

University of Manchester

University of Birmingham

Imperial College of London

The UK has one of the easiest visa application processes in the world. In the last two years, around 57,000 Indian students were granted EU visas. Seeing the heavy interest, it is easy to depict where most of the ships are headed.

Click here to know more about the new guidelines to study in the UK during COVID-19 in 2021.

2. Affordable Learning

The UK has some of the most affordable education packages provided to international students. As per a study, the UK government spends about 4.7% of their total GDP on education. In addition, the English council has taken drastic measures to bring down the high costs of tertiary studies by providing affordable student accommodation in London and other prominent locations offering well-to-do services and are located at the nearest locations to all major universities.

3. Quality of education and life

The UKan nations have the highest number of the international student populace. The education system largely differs from others mainly due to their high grade “Education vs Life” quality factor and highly accredited colleges with exclusive student halls near every university that attract thousands of international students each year.

According to the QS World University Rankings, five of the world’s Top 10 universities are present in the UK only. Some of these respectable names are:

Ranked #5: University of Oxford (UK)

Ranked #6: University of Cambridge (UK)

Ranked #8: Imperial College London (UK)

Ranked #10: University College London (UK).

4. Learn where it occurred

The UK cities such as Sheffield, Coventry, Nottingham inhibit thousands of years of rich historical background that dates back to centuries-old culture and artistic background. Thus, being a cradle of “Western Civilization“, the UK exposes you to the most compelling engineering marvels and world-class architecture that makes studying a more wonderful learning experience.

5. Travel

Studying and living in another country will give you a splendid opportunity to travel around the world. Contrary to simply visiting a popular place, living there helps you to cultivate empathy for foreign culture and customers. Budget student accommodation and a cheap transport system are a plus for you here. In this era of globalization, it is foremost essential to learn what is out there and attain the most from them.

6. Earn while you learn

Germany, London, Barcelona and many other nations provide the most streamlined part-time job criteria in the UK for students coming from outside. Varying from place to place, students can take up suitable online/offline part-time jobs which pay £9-10/ hour for a minimum of 20 hours/week in part-time jobs to support themselves (Not Bad, UK!).

7. Enhance your career opportunities

The UK is a major international hub for high-class multinationals that together bring a plethora of career opportunities for international students. Additionally, having an international background experience in your resume gives major advantages in applying for jobs and creates a positive impact to grow the network in the corporate world.

8. Personal Development

While living abroad, you are more likely to spend more time with yourself that will help you gain a personal perspective and make you more reliable and independent in person. Subsequently, this will also boost your job chances of hiring because most recruiters seek independent employees who can handle themselves and others productively without taking much time from the HRs.

9. Make Lifelong Connections

Studying abroad connects you with other students in your class gives you a chance to

interact with other students and immerse yourself in the culture of your host country. Subsequently, if you are living in a homestay student accommodation that is provided in every popular city like London or Edinburgh, then being a part of another family is simply irresistible.

10. Helps You Realize the True Value of Home

One of the biggest takeaways of studying abroad is that it provides you with a better appreciation for your homeland and family. To live somewhere else where everything is new creates a sense of excitement and fun and intrigues students to integrate into a new system and gain valuable insights for their future.

We hope our recommendations will help you choose your next destination for studying abroad and would make a difference in your approach to choosing the perfect college.

How Can AmberStudent Help You?

This post is written by AmberStudent. AmberStudent is an international student accommodation booking platform which is devoted to giving you the best experience and option for student accommodation. They have upgraded continuously with the COVID policies and would be more than eager to assist you in finding the best home away from home.

