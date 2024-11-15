

Abhishek’s transition from a sports journalist at The Hindu to an MBA graduate at IIM Ahmedabad is a testament to his courage, adaptability, and vision for the future. Despite having a decade-long career in sports journalism, Abhishek decided to take a radical step by pursuing an MBA, a decision that would change the course of his professional life. His journey is filled with challenges, growth, and valuable lessons. Here’s a look at his remarkable experience.

From Sports Journalism to Business Education: A Radical Shift

Abhishek’s career in journalism spanned 10 years, with the majority spent at The Hindu, one of India’s most respected media organisations. As a sports journalist, he covered high-profile cricket tournaments, tennis matches, football events, and more. This unique career allowed him to hone his writing, reporting, and editing skills, but despite the success, he wanted to pivot to something new.

“For seven and a half years, I was deeply embedded in the world of sports journalism, but when the opportunity to pursue an MBA presented itself, I knew I had to make the leap,” says Abhishek. “It was a radical decision—journalists don’t often move into business education—but it felt like the right time for a change.”

Navigating the GMAT and Pandemic Challenges

Choosing to pursue an MBA during the COVID-19 pandemic was no small feat. The global uncertainty of 2020, coupled with the shift to working from home, allowed Abhishek to focus on preparing for the GMAT. However, balancing work with GMAT preparation wasn’t without its challenges.

“Quant was particularly daunting for me. After years of focusing on English and writing, revisiting math was not something I was excited about,” he shares. Despite these hurdles, Abhishek’s determination paid off. His score of 730 was slightly below his target, but it was enough to secure him a spot in one of India’s most prestigious programmes.

“I could have applied abroad, but considering my background and financial situation, I decided to focus on top institutions within India,” he explains. “The risk was worth it, as I knew there were still ample opportunities in strategy, marketing, or HR roles.”

Choosing IIM Ahmedabad: Legacy and Practicality

Abhishek ultimately chose the one-year PGPX programme at IIM Ahmedabad. This decision was driven by a combination of factors, including the prestige of IIM Ahmedabad and the desire to minimise the gap in his career.

“I didn’t want to take a two-year break from the industry. The one-year MBA PGPX programme at IIM Ahmedabad seemed like the perfect fit,” he explains. “I’m a bit of a romantic, and being part of a legacy brand like IIM Ahmedabad appealed to me. Additionally, the cost of the programme was significantly lower compared to alternatives like ISB, where I also received a scholarship.”

He applied to several top institutions, including ISB, XLRI, and IIMs, but IIM Ahmedabad’s alignment with his goals and the value it offered ultimately sealed the deal.

The Rigorous Selection Process: No Time to Relax

Abhishek’s entry into IIM Ahmedabad was not without its challenges. The fast-paced environment of the PGPX programme pushed him to perform right from day one.

“The first term was particularly tough,” Abhishek recalls. “You quickly realise that there’s no time to get comfortable. You need to hit the ground running, and there’s no room for delays.”

Despite his background in journalism, he initially struggled with quantitative-heavy courses. But over time, Abhishek learned to adapt. “One of my key takeaways was that you can really do anything with enough effort. Even if you come from a non-business background, you can master complex subjects if you put in the work,” he says.

Overcoming Burnout and Finding Balance

As with any rigorous programme, Abhishek faced moments of burnout. The first term was especially overwhelming, but his ability to adapt helped him regain confidence by the second term.

“I was exhausted during the first term. The sheer volume of work—pre-reads, assignments, and quizzes—was overwhelming. But by the second term, I had a better grasp of the pace, and it became easier,” he shares. Abhishek’s key learning here was the importance of balance.

“The programme isn’t easy, but there’s a lesson in everything. You have to learn to take the good with the bad, focus on the valuable lessons, and ignore the rest. IIM Ahmedabad really pushed me to be the best version of myself,” he adds.

Mastering Time Management: Organising a Busy Schedule

Given his non-business background, Abhishek had to quickly learn how to manage his time effectively. Initially, he struggled to organise his day, but he soon found a system that worked.

“The schedule was unpredictable—tests, assignments, and midterms were all over the place,” he explains. “But by the second term, I started to organise my day better. I’d list the subjects I needed to focus on and schedule time accordingly. And, of course, sleep was crucial—balancing preparation with rest was key.”

What’s Next: Career Plans and Advice for Aspiring MBAs

After completing the PGPX programme, Abhishek shifted his focus to content management, aligning with his previous experience in journalism. He now works as an independent consultant with a fashion brand, but his long-term goal is to move into B2B content management roles.

“When I started, I was particularly interested in HR, but my career path evolved, and I’m excited about the possibilities ahead in content management,” he says. “However, I’d advise anyone considering an MBA from a non-business background to be prepared for a challenging transition, especially in India, where employers tend to be risk-averse.”

Key Advice for Future MBA Aspirants

Abhishek’s advice to anyone considering an MBA, especially those looking to make a career shift, is straightforward and motivational.

“Believe in yourself—if I can do it, anyone can,” he encourages. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help, especially from professors. They are approachable and eager to guide you. And remember, embrace the culture of hard work and excellence. It’s what will drive you to succeed.”

In His Own Words: 10 Words to Describe His MBA Journey

Challenging, transformative, rewarding, growth, resilience, learning, adaptability, teamwork, excellence, success.

Abhishek’s journey from sports journalism to an MBA at IIM Ahmedabad is a story of resilience, hard work, and continuous self-improvement. His experience serves as an inspiration for anyone looking to make an unconventional career shift. The lessons he’s learned and the advice he offers are valuable takeaways for future MBA aspirants ready to take on their own challenges.

