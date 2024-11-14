IIHMR University, a premier health management research institution in India, is excited to announce a series of specialized, state-of-the-art Management Development Programs (MDPs) slated for November 2024. These programs are carefully crafted to provide healthcare professionals with advanced expertise in areas such as public health, operations management, development sector grants, mental health management, and gender equality and sustainable development.

Dr. PR Sodani, President of IIHMR University, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming MDPs, stating, “As a leader in healthcare management and research, our institute is committed to empowering professionals with the tools, expertise, and insights necessary to make a significant impact on global healthcare. Our forthcoming MDPs underscore this commitment by addressing crucial areas such as healthcare efficiency, mental health, gender equality, and development sector management, reflecting our dedication to advancing the healthcare ecosystem. Through these programs, we aim to cultivate a community of skilled professionals capable of driving transformative changes that benefit society at large.”

Scheduled from November 11 to November 22, these MDPs cater to both national and international participants across a variety of disciplines. The curriculum spans an array of topics, including Analytics and Decision Support in Healthcare Operations Management, Managing Grants and Contracts in the Development Sector, Assessing, Detecting, and Managing Mental Disorders, and Promoting Gender Equality and Sustainable Development Goals.

Sr. No. Programme Title Programme Coordinator Date 1 Analytics and Decision Support in Health Care Operations Management Dr. Susmit Jain 18/Nov/2024 – 20/Nov/2024 2 Managing Grants and Contracts in the Development Sector Dr. Dhirendra Kumar 18/Nov/2024 – 20/Nov/2024 3 Assessing, Detecting and Managing Mental Disorders Dr. Nutan Prabha Jain 20/Nov/2024 – 22/Nov/2024 4 Empowering Gender Equality and Sustainable Development Goals Dr. Varsha Tanu 20/Nov/2024 – 22/Nov/2024

These programs are designed to empower professionals with essential skills to tackle today’s challenges in healthcare, development, mental health, and gender equality.

Led by distinguished IIHMR faculty, the upcoming MDPs offer intensive, hands-on learning and practical frameworks. Each program is thoughtfully crafted to align with the University’s mission of advancing societal development and promoting effective healthcare management.

Want to stay in the loop with exciting updates about IIMs and top-notch MBA colleges in India & abroad? Just hop on over to PaGaLGuY.Com and sign up now!

Join CAT 2024 Prep Group & get CAT 2024 Resources – Free Question Banks To Practice And Apply Concepts: CAT 2024 Exam Preparation: Exhaustive Study Material, CAT Exam Paper & Answers, Mock Test & More

Read More