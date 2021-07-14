5 Reasons why the USA is the perfect ‘Study Abroad’ destination!

From serving 100 acres of pizza every day to holding the most extensive academic library in the world, the USA is making its legacy more loud and clear. But, it’s more than the Hollywood sign, hotdogs, sandwiches, and enticing summers. The country is known for efficient leaders and savvy entrepreneurs for a reason; excelling in quality of education and abundance of opportunities. With most of the international student population flying to the USA, it is an opportunity to encounter the much-cherished American culture and the quirky and fancy cultures worldwide. If that doesn’t convince you, here are a few traits that make the US the most preferred study abroad destination.

1. State-of-the-art facilities and international recognition

It’s no joke that a degree from an American University is globally recognised and respected due to its flexible and high-quality educational system. Out of 4000 universities spread across the country, five US Universities—Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Stanford University, California Institute of Technology, and the University of Chicago—are among the top 10 Universities of the world.

America has conquered the educational market with its research-oriented and unconventional ways of teaching. The classrooms are aligned with the latest technology and teaching paradigms. Most colleges offer a wide range of degrees in different disciplines covering science, technology, finance, management, journalism, arts, humanities, law, and agriculture. If you are not sure which subject to major in, don’t worry, you can join an undergraduate program and decide on the go.

The American education system believes in giving a chance to every student to find out whether a course suits you. Once you figure out the subject you want to have a master’s degree in, you don’t have to follow the herd. Instead, you can customise the course according to your aptitude and goals. Through an academic environment that nourishes continuous development, the USA has acquired a place in every student’s heart.

2. Financial and emotional support for studies

Very often, the cost of studying and living abroad scares the students to drop their plans for an international degree. But you don’t have to fret about it if you choose the well-funded US Universities. The US government offers scholarships for international students majoring in different disciplines like the Foreign Fulbright Student Program, extending even for artists. In addition, the various Universities and colleges, including the famous Cornell University, boost funding for students hailing from other countries.

Apart from that, many agency-funded programs such as AAUW international fellowship and World Bank Graduate Scholarship provide financial support at both undergraduate and graduate levels. Most of the scholarships cover your tuition fees, and some might even help with the rent of your fancy New York student housing. Moreover, it’s one of the very few countries that support and celebrate sports education.

The US Universities promise an effortless translation for an international student to settle down in the new place. The global communities are very active both on and off-campus. There are plenty of workshops and orientation programs that set the base for a pleasant stay. The US also allows the students to stay back for a certain period after graduation to explore career opportunities with industry leaders and eminent scientists.

3. Exceptional career opportunities

A flexible and friendly educational system produces passionate individuals who know what they want. Exciting advancement in technology helps students have access to the latest resources and techniques. With the clarity and versatility acquired through the University training, US universities’ students think out of the box, which is a skill favoured by the recruiters.

With famous companies like Apple, Amazon, Walmart, and Starbucks located in the USA, a student has the advantage of location and access to collaborate, work and learn from the world leaders. Any student enrolled in an American University has passed the Test of English as a Foreign Language (IELTS) and hence overweigh other students in terms of language and communication skills.

With many Universities at the forefront of science and research, students get the chance to engage in research projects and get their work patented. With the option to assist Professor in a lab, a student gets acquainted with research early in the career. The research labs are well-equipped and fully functional, with highly skilled labour and solid scientific expertise. A postgraduate student can work as a teaching assistant and hence upgrade the skillset and build confidence. In summers, most students find internships that can fill your wallet and your resume.

4. A melting pot of cultures

To say each city in the US has a life of its own wouldn’t be an exaggeration. Home to several different communities and age groups, regional diversity is central to American lifestyle and culture. As a result, you can make friends in every corner of the country, be it a swimming pool, a pottery class, a grocery store, or a student accommodation near Los Angeles.

You meet and socialise with people who speak multiple languages, practice different religions, and have varied outlooks towards life. You not only expand your network; you grow more mature and broaden perspectives. With students from different ethnicity, nationality, and religion enrolling in various streams every year, the US Universities boast an enthralling cultural diversity. You are guaranteed a vibrant and rewarding student life on the campus.

The support groups and sororities on the campus enhance networking among students who tend to become friends for life. In addition, you can find housemates through different student groups for a pleasant stay at private student accommodation in Boston, Chicago, and Cambridge, which doubles the fun of house parties and night outs. Finally, you can go back to your home country with an international degree, meaningful friendships, and an experience of a lifetime.

5. Home to anyone who sets their foot in

Rephrasing what Dumbledore said, “Help will always be given at the US to those who ask for it,” the country has the most friendly and modest population willing to help you in every way possible. From tech geeks to film buffs, the USA keeps all the residents happy and content. You can find a quiet lane and a bustling city within walking distance. The US student visa allows you to travel across different time zone and weather. Hit the road, and you will find pleasant valleys, clear rivers, majestic mountains, and alluring landscapes all in a go.

The USA allows you to grow; personally, emotionally, financially, and spiritually. Living in this multi-faceted country shapes you into a more confident, self-reliant, and bold individual. With every happy graduating student, the USA screams, ‘The world is here, where are you?’

