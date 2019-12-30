Odisha CHSE Class 12th Timetable 2020 Released @chseodisha.nic.in, Check here for Important Dates
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has released the notification regarding the start of the Class 12 Board examination on 3rd March 2020, and it will end by the 28th of March 2020.
According to Bijay Kumar Sahu, the CHSE Controller of examination the number of students appearing in the Board examination are as follows:
- In the Arts stream, there will be around 2,18, 800 candidates
- In the Science stream there will be around 98,536 candidates and
- In the Commerce stream, there will be around 25,770 candidates
From 27th January 2020 till the 5th February 2020 the Board will conduct the practical examination. However, the examination of the Science stream will commence on the 3rd of March 2020 and the examination for the Arts and Commerce stream will start on 4th March 2020.
The Controller of the Examination also said that the online admit cards for the students would be available three days before the commencement of the practical examination. And the vocational examination has been scheduled from 17th March 2020.
The officials also mentioned that the examinations would be conducted in the centres where there will be facilities of CCTV cameras. The officials have also asked the colleges with no CCTV facilities to install the cameras as soon as possible.
However, the colleges which will fail to install the CCTV cameras before the examination will also be asked to ensure that they send the students to the other centres with the facility of CCTV cameras.
EXAM SCHEDULE OF THE SCIENCE STREAM
- March 3, 2020 – MIL (Odia)
- March 4- Alternative English
- March 6- English
- March 11- Maths
- March 13- Integrated Vocational Paper
- March 14- Physics
- March 17- Chemistry
- March 18- Geology
- March 19- Elective Sanskrit
- March 20- IT, Computer Science, Biotechnology
- March 21- Other MIL
- March 23 Biology (Regular, Ex-Regular 1)
- March 24- Economics
- March 25- Statistics
- March 26- Vocational Trade
- March 27- Geography
- March 28 Biology Paper II, Zoology
EXAM SCHEDULE OF THE ARTS STREAM
March 4 MIL Odia/ Alternative English
March 7- English
March 11- Mathematics and Home Science
March 12- Political Science
March 13 -Integrated Vocational Paper
March 16- History
March 18- Education, Indian Music
March 19 Language Optional
March 20 – IT
March 21- Other MIL
March 24 Economics and IRPM
March 25- Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology
March 26 Vocational Trade Subjects
March 27- Geography and Logic
EXAM SCHEDULE OF COMMERCE STREAM
- March 4- MIL Odia/ Alternative English
- March 7- English
- March 12- Accounting
- March 13- Integrated Vocational Paper
- March 16- Business Mathematics and Statistics
- March 18- Business Studies and Management
- March 20- IT
- March 21- Other MIL
The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website in order to get all the related information.