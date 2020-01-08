IOCL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 56 Junior Engineering Assistant Post before 17th January at iocl.com

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published a notification in which it is inviting all the interested candidates for applying for the posts of Junior Engineering Assistant and other posts.

In order to know more about the recruitment process and other recent updates, the candidates can visit the official website www.iocl.com. According to the recent updates from the IOCL authorities, the online application process has already started from 7th January 2020 and the candidates can fill up the application form online.

Also, they should make sure that they complete the application process before the last date i.e. 17th January 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

In the IOCL recruitment 2020, there are a total of 56 vacancies.

For post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) there 49 vacancies

For the post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mech Fitter-cum-Rigger)/Junior Technical Assistant –IV there are 3 vacancies

For post of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant –IV there are 4 vacancies

For the post of Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV there is 1 vacancy

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production)

3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engineering or B.Sc. (Math, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mech Fitter-cum-Rigger)/Junior Technical Assistant–IV

3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% Marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/Pw BD candidates against reserved/identified for Pw BD positions or Matric with ITI in Fitter Trade with Pass class.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant –IV

3 years Diploma in Instrumentation & Control Engineering/ Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/PwBD candidates against reserved/identified for PwBD positions.

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV

B.Sc. with Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry with minimum of 50% Marks in aggregate for General & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for identified positions.

AGE LIMIT

The candidates applying for the various posts in the IOCL recruitment should have a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum age of 26 years.

FAQs:-

Question: When will the application process of IOCL start?

Answer: The application process has started from 7 January 2020

Question: When is the last date of submitting the online application form of IOCL?

Answer: The last date for the submission of online application form is 17th January 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in IOCL recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 56 vacancies.

Question: What is the official URL of IOCL?

Answer: The official URL of IOCL is www.iocl.com

