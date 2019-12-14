Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Senior Scientific Officer Counselling Dates Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check here

The counselling dates are out for the post of Senior Scientific officer by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

The counselling dates are available on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, and candidates who had been shortlisted for counselling can view or download the counselling date list from there itself.

Once, the candidates pass the counselling session; they will be called ahead for the interview round before the final appointment.

So, how are you supposed to download the counselling date list?

If you are unsure of what to do, then follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Visit the news and events section of the home page of RPSC. You will find a link stating that the press notification for the counselling dates for the post of Senior Scientific Officer has been released. Click on the link once you find it. The counselling date’s list opens on its own. If you wish, you can download the list for future purposes.

The counselling dates are released on short notice. The counselling date is just less than a week away, which is on the 19th of December, 20th of December and 23rd of December.

The required application form and all the other documents that may be required at the counselling is available on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

The examination for the post of Senior Scientific officer was held at Ajmer from 9th of October to 12th of October 2019.

The concerned candidates should check for their selection in the results. The schedule of the counselling dates is clearly mentioned on the schedule list released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. Candidates should check it carefully and carry out the further procedures as stated in the document.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – RPSC Counselling Dates

Question: What is the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission?

Answer: The official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Question: When will the counselling sessions be carried out?

Answer: The counselling sessions will be carried out on 19th December 2019, 20th December 2019 and 23rd December 2019.

Question: Where can I download the required documents for the counselling of Senior Scientific Officer?

Answer: The required documents for Senior Scientific Officer can be downloaded from the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Question: Will the counselling round be the last round before the actual recruitment?

Answer: After the counselling round, the further shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview round. The candidates shortlisted in the interview will be appointed by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

