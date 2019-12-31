RPSC Admit Card 1st Grade 2019 Released for Exam 3rd and 4th January @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published a notification regarding the release of the admit cards of the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam 2019. Therefore, the candidates who have filled the application form can now download the admit cards by visiting the official website of RPSC i.e. www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination for the RPSC 1st-grade teacher Group A will be conducted on 3rd and 4th January 2019. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second session will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The release of the admit cards of the RPSC examination is 28th December 2019

The examination date of the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Group A is 3rd January and 4th January 2020

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is a statutory body that operates under the supervision of the State Government of Rajasthan. The Board is responsible for conducting numerous recruitments drives in order to select eligible candidates for various posts of the Government departments, ministries, and organizations.

Therefore, the candidates who are willing to seek a Government job can keep a check on the official website of RPSC as it notifies about the latest recruitments on its official website.

However, the recent notification is about the recruitment of the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam 2019. The application process of the RPSC examination is already over, and the officials have released the admit cards on the 28th of December 2019.

The RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019 is being conducted in order to select eligible candidates for filling up 5000 vacancies available for the position of lecturer in different schools.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?

The candidates will have to visit the official website of RPSC i.e rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On reaching the home page, the candidate can move the cursor on the Candidate Information and then open the exam dashboard.

The candidate can then open the link and then enter all the required details and then finally click on the submit button.

The candidate’s admit card will appear on the screen. The candidates can then download the admit cards.

After downloading the admit cards, the candidates can then take a printout of the same for future use.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the admit cards of the RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019 release?

Answer: The admit cards are already available from 28th December 2019 onwards.

Question: When will the exams of RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019 take place?

Answer: The dates are 3rd and 4th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the 1st Grade Teacher Recruitment 2019?

Answer: There are a total of 5000 vacancies available.

Question: What is the official website of RPSC?

Answer: The official website of RPSC is www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

