SSC MTS 2019 Paper I and Paper II Exam Pattern, Check Details on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2019 Paper I and Paper II Exam Pattern

The SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2019 exams are going to begin from 2nd August 2019 and will end till 6th September 2019. So, the time has come for the students to rush up to their preparation for the SSC MTS 2018-19 Paper – I Exam.

Important Dates:

Start and the end of Online Application-22nd April 2019 to 29th May 2019

Computer-Based Exam (Paper-I)-2nd August 2019 to 6th September 2019

Exam Pattern:

The Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

Paper – I Exam Pattern:

The Exam will be an Objective Multiple-Choice Exam, which will be carried online. The Exam covers four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section), which will account for a total of 100 marks (maximum 25 marks in each section). The period of the Paper-1 Exam will be 1 Hour 30 Minutes.

On 2nd August 2019 to 6th September 2019:

Part I – General English

Part II – General Intelligence & Reasoning

Part III – Numerical Aptitude

Part IV – General Awareness

Paper-II Exam Pattern:

Paper-II will be set in Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution as given in Annexure-XIV, to test necessary language skills corresponding with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. Candidates will be expected to write one short essay/ letter.

Short Essay/Letter in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

The performance in Paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their qualification as per they gave the information in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be counted for final selection.

