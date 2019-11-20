IHM Kolkata Recruitment 2019: Apply for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and other Posts at ihmkolkata.org, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria

IHM (Institute of Hotel Management), Kolkata has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Administrative-cum-Accounts Officer, and others. The interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2nd December 2019.

Important date:

Last date to apply for the post – 2nd December 2019.

Vacancy details:

Lower-division clerk – 2.

Administrative-cum- Accounts Officer – 1.

Assistant Lecturer-cum- Assistant Instructor – 2.

Teaching Associates – 2.

Short job summary:

Educational qualification:

Lower Division Clerk – the candidate should have passed 12 th class from any recognized board with 35 words (minimum) per minute typing speed. Preference will be given to the candidates having knowledge of short-hand.

class from any recognized board with 35 words (minimum) per minute typing speed. Preference will be given to the candidates having knowledge of short-hand. Administrative-cum- Accounts Officer – the candidate should have a B. Com/BBA degree from any recognized university with 50% marks.

Assistant Lecturer-cum- Assistant Instructor – the candidate should have passed PG in hospitality/tourism or MBA from a recognized institute or university and 3 years diploma in hotel administration/hotel management/hospitality administration/culinary arts or science with at least 55% marks.

Teaching Associates – the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in hotel management/hospitality administration after 12th passed from a recognized university with 2 years of industry experience.

How to apply:

The eligible and interested candidates are required to send the duly filled application form and self-attested copies of all educational, experience, and other certificates and documents to the

IHM, Institute of Hotel Management,

Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition,

P- 16,

Taratala Road,

Kolkata – 700088.

The candidates will have to submit the application on or before 2nd December 2019.

