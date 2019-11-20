HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • IHM Kolkata Recruitment 2019: Apply for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and other Posts at ihmkolkata.org, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria

    Posted on by Vasudha

    IHM Kolkata Recruitment 2019, Institute of Hotel Management Kolkata Recruitment 2019: Apply for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and other Posts at ihmkolkata.org, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria.

    IHM Kolkata Recruitment 2019

    IHM (Institute of Hotel Management), Kolkata has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Administrative-cum-Accounts Officer, and others. The interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2nd December 2019.

    Important date:

    • Last date to apply for the post – 2nd December 2019.

    Vacancy details:

    • Lower-division clerk – 2.
    • Administrative-cum- Accounts Officer – 1.
    • Assistant Lecturer-cum- Assistant Instructor – 2.
    • Teaching Associates – 2.

    Short job summary:

    Notification IHM, Kolkata recruitment 2019
    Notification date 20th November 2019
    Last date to apply 2nd December 2019
    Official website https://www.ihmkolkata.org/
    City Kolkata
    State West Bengal
    Country India
    Organization Institute of Hotel Management, IHM
    Educational qualification Diploma holder, graduate, PG, senior secondary
    Functional Medical

    Educational qualification:

    • Lower Division Clerk – the candidate should have passed 12th class from any recognized board with 35 words (minimum) per minute typing speed. Preference will be given to the candidates having knowledge of short-hand.
    • Administrative-cum- Accounts Officer – the candidate should have a B. Com/BBA degree from any recognized university with 50% marks.
    • Assistant Lecturer-cum- Assistant Instructor – the candidate should have passed PG in hospitality/tourism or MBA from a recognized institute or university and 3 years diploma in hotel administration/hotel management/hospitality administration/culinary arts or science with at least 55% marks.
    • Teaching Associates – the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in hotel management/hospitality administration after 12th passed from a recognized university with 2 years of industry experience.

    How to apply:

    The eligible and interested candidates are required to send the duly filled application form and self-attested copies of all educational, experience, and other certificates and documents to the

    IHM, Institute of Hotel Management,

    Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition,

    P- 16,

    Taratala Road,

    Kolkata – 700088.

     The candidates will have to submit the application on or before 2nd December 2019.

    Read Next

    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours