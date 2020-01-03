Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Exam Admit Card Released on hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan HC Junior Personal Assistant 2020 Exam Admit Card

The Junior Personal Assistant Call Letter for Shorthand Speed Assessment Test has been released by the Rajasthan High Court. Candidates appeared in the Rajasthan HC exam can download their admit card from the official website of Rajasthan High Court.

The Shorthand Speed Assessment Test (Stenography Test) for the Junior Personal Assistant is scheduled to be from 11 to 13 January 2020. The Stenography Test is required for the direct recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant posts.

The stenography test will be conducted in two shifts each day at the venue, “Arya College of Engineering and I.T. (Arya-1st old campus) SP-42, RIICO Industrial Area, Kukas, Delhi Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan-302028”.

The official web link to get more updated details on the Rajasthan High Court Jr Personal Asst 2020 exam and download the required admit card is https://hcraj.nic.in .

Rajasthan High Court Jr Personal Asst Call Letter 2020 Downloading Steps:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “RECRUITMENT – Junior Personal Assistant, 2019-Admit Card” given on the Home Page.

You have to provide your login credentials in the new window.

You can download and take printout of the Admit Card.

The direct link to download the names of the selected candidates is here, Check the List of Eligible Candidates for Shorthand Speed Assessment Test

Candidates having graduation of any university established by Law in India or its equivalent have applied for these posts. Stay focused to the official website of Rajasthan High Court for more updates and timely information.

