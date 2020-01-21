Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2020: Online Application Starts from 31st January at hcraj.nic.in/hcraj
The Rajasthan High Court has come out with a recruitment process for the post of Stenographer. So, all the interested candidates can fill up the application form through a prescribed format given on the official website. Also, the candidates should remember to complete the application process before the last date, i.e. 28th February 2020.
IMPORTANT DATES
- The starting of filling up the online application form is from 31st January 2020
- The last date for submitting application form is 28th February 2020
VACANCY DETAILS
There are 434 vacancies for the post of Stenographer Grade III (Hindi/English)
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
- The candidates applying for the post of Stenographer should at least have passed Senior Secondary examination in any of the streams from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or an Examination equivalent from a recognized Board.
- The candidates should also have a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devanagri script & of Rajasthani Dialects and “O” or Higher-Level Certificate Course conducted by DOEACC
AGE LIMIT
The minimum age of the candidates applying for the post should be 18 years. The candidates should not exceed the age of 40 years. However, there is age relaxation for candidates belonging to the reserved categories.
APPLICATION FEE
- The General/ OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 650/-
- The SC/ ST candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400/-
SELECTION PROCESS
The candidates will be selected on the bases of:
- Written Examination
- Interview and
- Computer Typing Test
PAY SCALE
The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 33,800 -1,06,700 / – Per Month
HOW TO APPLY?
- The candidates will have to visit the official website, i.e. hcraj.nic.in/hcraj
- On reaching the home page, they can search for the Career tab and then click on it
- They can then find the notification related to the recruitment process of Stenographer
- The candidates can then check the job details and check the eligibility criteria
- If they fulfil the criteria, they can finally fill up the application form through a prescribed format and submit it before the last date
- Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the application form for future reference
FAQs:-
Question: When will the application process of Rajasthan High Court start?
Answer: The application process will start from 31st January 2020.
Question: By when can the candidates submit the application form of the Rajasthan High Court recruitment?
Answer: The last date for applications is 28th February 2020.
Question: How many vacancies are there in the Rajasthan High Court recruitment?
Answer: There are 434 vacancies for the post of Stenographer.
Question: What is the selection procedure of the Rajasthan High Court recruitment?
Answer: The selection procedure includes a written examination, Interview, Computer typing test.
Question: What is the official website of Rajasthan High Court?
Answer: The official website is https://hcraj.nic.in/hcraj/