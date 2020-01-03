ICAI CA Foundation 2020 Released Exam Dates @icai.org, Check for Important Dates

In order to become a Chartered Accountant and run a practice in India, it is mandatory for the candidates to clear the examinations conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Recently, there was an announcement from the ICAI that a UK based national agency, i.e. the National Recognition Information Centre for the United Kingdom has referred the status of a graduate degree to ICAI CA intermediate and of a master’s degree to ICAI CA final.

There is now an extremely important bit of information now for the candidates who wish to appear for the CA exams to be conducted by the ICAI in 2020.

As per the official notification published on the website of the ICAI, the examination dates for CA Exams 2020 has now been released.

Therefore, the candidates must log-on to the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India @ www.icai.org and check the examination dates. According to the official information published by the ICAI, the CA exams will be conducted by the ICAI from 2nd May 2020 onwards and will continue till 18th May 2020.

Though, it is important to mention that the registrations for the admission to Chartered Accountants Foundation, Intermediate, Intermediate and final examinations will commence from 5th February 2020 and will be continuing till 26th February 2020.

The application forms will be released on the official website of ICAI examination, i.e. www.icaiexam.icai.org. Therefore, the candidates must log-on to the official website as soon as the registration forms are available and complete the process online.

Till 26th February 2020, the candidates will be able to register by paying the normal application fee, but beyond that, the registrations will be allowed till 4th March 2020 on payment of late fees. Once the application links are deactivated on 4th March 2020, candidates will not be able to register for the exams.

The examination will be conducted by ICAI across 207 centres in India as well as at 5 overseas centres. In order to complete their registration process after 26th February 2020 and till 4th March 2020, candidates need to pay the late application fee of Rs. 600 for domestic centres or the US $10 for international centres.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the last date to register for CA exams to be conducted by ICAI?

Answer: The last date to register is 16th February 2020. Though the candidates can register till 4th March 2020 with payment of late fees.

Question: When will the registrations commence?

Answer: The registration process will commence from 5th February 2020.

Question: Which is the official website to register for the CA exams?

Answer: The official website of ICAI examination is www.icaiexam.icai.org.

Question: Which are the proposed dates for the exams?

Answer: The examination is proposed to be held from 2nd May 2020 onwards and will continue till 18th May 2020.

