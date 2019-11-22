Supreme Court Personal Assistant & Sr Personal Assistant Admit Card 2019 Published on sci.gov.in

Supreme Court Personal Assistant & Sr Personal Assistant Admit Card 2019

The admit card of the Objective Type Written Test for the post of Personal Assistant and Senior Personal Assistant has been released by the Supreme Court of India. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Supreme Court.

The admit card will contain all the exam related details like date, time and venue. Candidates must download the admit card, take a print and carry it to the exam hall as it is one of the mandatory documents to furnished at the exam hall.

Exam Pattern:

It will have 100 objective Type Question paper with multiple choice answers from General English (50 Qs), General Aptitude questions based on logical reasoning (excluding questions relating to arithmetic) (25 Qs) and 25 General Knowledge (25 Qs).

Candidates must score a minimum of 50 Marks in order to qualify the exam.

The official website to download the admit card and get more details on Supreme Court 2019 exam is www.sci.gov.in .

Steps to Download Supreme Court Admit Card 2019:

Go to Supreme Court Official Website.

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ Tab.

Then go to the ‘Download Admit Card for Written Test: P.A. and Sr. P.A. Examination – 2019’ link.

You will get redirected to a PDF file.

Enter your Online Application No, Date of Birth and Email-ID to log in.

Click on ‘Submit’ Button.

Check and download Supreme Court PA Admit Card 2019.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, Supreme Court Admit Card Download

Candidates qualifying in the objective type tests will be called for the skill test in stenography and typing speed test on Computer. Then the final selected candidates will be called for an interview round. Final selected candidates will get appointed as Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant.

Also read, Supreme Court SPA and PA Recruitment.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3EceVPtuyYQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Supreme Court Personal Assistant & Sr Personal Assistant Admit Card 2019 Published on sci.gov.in was last modified:

Read More