MAKAIAS Recruitment 2020: Apply for Administrative-cum-Finance-Officer Post, Check her for more Details

The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIAS), Kolkata has published the latest notification inviting interested candidates for the recruitment process for the post of Administrative-cum-Finance-Officer. Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying for the post can visit the official website and then fill the application form available on the website. An important thing to note is that the candidates should complete the application process on or before 23rd January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The starting date for the application process of the MAKAIAS recruitment process has started from 28th December 2019

The last date for submission of application form of the MAKAIAS recruitment process is 23rd January 2020

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates should have a degree from a recognized University along with 10 years of experience in a Government/ Autonomous Organization/ Corporate body

However, the candidates with higher and specialized qualifications such as MBA/ACA/ACWA/ACS/SAS/ LLB will be given more preference

AGE LIMIT

In order to apply for post of Administrative-cum-Finance-Officer for the MAKAIAS recruitment process, the candidates should have an age limit of 40 years. However, there is age relaxation for candidates belonging to the reserved categories according to the rules of the Government.

PAY SCALE

The pay scale for the post of Administrative-cum-Finance-Officer for the MAKAIAS recruitment is (15600-39000), GP-6600, Level- 11 (7 CPC)

HOW TO APPLY ?

The interested candidates can visit online website, i.e. www.makaias.gov.in

They can then fill the application through a prescribed format available in the website

The candidates will then have to send the application form along with the necessary documents to the address given below:

Address: Director, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies, I Block, Plot No. 166, Sector– III, Salt Lake, Kolkata –700106

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of :

Written test

Skill test

Personal Interview

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When is the last date for MAKAIAS recruitment?

Answer: The last date for MAKAIAS recruitment is 23rd January 2020

Question: What is the official URL for MAKAIAS recruitment?

Answer: The official URL of MAKAIAS recruitment is https://www.makaias.gov.in

Question: How can I apply for the MAKAIAS recruitment process?

Answer: The candidates can visit official website and duly fill the application form through a prescribed format and send it along with the necessary documents in the address: Director, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies, I Block, Plot No. 166, Sector– III, Salt Lake, Kolkata –700106

Question: What is the selection process in the MAKAIAS recruitment?

Answer: The selection process of the MAKAIAS recruitment include Written test, Skill Test and Interview

Question: What is the salary of Administrative-cum-Finance-Officer?

Answer: The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 15600-39000/-

