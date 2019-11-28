Railway RRC NER Gorakhpur Apprentice Online Form 2019: Get Details on ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway RRC NER Gorakhpur Apprentice Online Form 2019

The recruitment details for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 has been published by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the North Eastern Railway (NER). Candidates aspiring to appear for the recruitment procedure needs to complete the registration procedure by visiting the official website.

The deadline for submitting the online application is Dec 25, 2019.

Steps to be followed before the application

Before proceeding with the application process and going for final submission, the candidate should thoroughly check the eligibility criteria. The candidates who will qualify the criteria needs to appear for the document verification procedure at Gorakhpur. While appearing for the document verification, they need to have a hard copy of the online application. Other mandatory documents include medical certificates and other mentioned on the website. The training will commence from April 01, 2020 from the respective allotted division.

Eligibility criteria

The minimal educational qualification required to apply for the recruitment procedure is matriculation (10th pass) with a minimum mark of 50 per cent from any distinguished board. The candidates should be within the age group of 15 years to 24 years. Although there will be certain variation in the eligibility criteria in terms of age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

Application Procedures

Visit the official website ner.indianrailways.gov.in .

There will be a tab for ‘recruitment’ on the homepage, and under it, there will be a button for ‘Act Apprentice 2019-20’

Click the button for ‘online application’

Click the proceed button

Opt for Uttar Pradesh in the box for State of Corporate/Institution and Recruitment in the box for Type of Corporate/Institution and click GO

Click APO RECTT RRC NE RAILWAYS in the box for Recruitment Name and submit

Fill up the details asked for

Make the payment to complete the application process

Also read, Southern Railway Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YFKua7_DV_E?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Railway RRC NER Gorakhpur Apprentice Online Form 2019: Get Details on ner.indianrailways.gov.in was last modified:

Read More