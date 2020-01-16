West Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1273 Trade Apprentice at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

Recently, the Railway West Central Region WCR Jabalpur has updated a notification related to the recruitment process for the post of Trade Apprentice in various stream 2020. Therefore, the candidates who are interested can fill up the application form before the last date, i.e. 14th February 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The commencement of filling up the application form for the West Central Region recruitment has started from 15th January 2020.

The last date for application submission is 14th February 2020

The last date to pay the application fee is 14th February 2020

The release of the admit cards and the examination date will be notified soon on the official website. So, candidates are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 1273 vacancies for the post of Apprentice. Depending on the category wise, the vacancy details are as follows:

For the General candidates, there are 575 Posts

For the OBC candidates, there are 317 Posts

For the EWS candidates, there are 120 Posts

For the SC candidates, there are 175 Posts

For the ST candidates, there are 86 Posts

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates who are applying for the West Central Railway recruitment will have to be Class 10 passed with minimum 50% marks in aggregate & along with having ITI Certification in relevant trade from NCVT approved/equivalent institute will be eligible for engagement of Apprentices.

APPLICATION FEE

The candidates belonging to the General/ OBC will have to pay an application fee of Rs 170/-

The candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PH candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 70/-

For the female candidates from all the categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 70/-

The candidates should note that they must pay the Examination Fee Through Cash at Mp Online KIOSK or through Debit Card, Credit Card and Net Banking.

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates will have to visit the official website and then go through all the important details that are available in the PDF format on the website. After reading the notification, they can duly fill the application form and then submit a recent photograph and signature. They can then take a printout of the application form for future reference.

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date for submitting the application form of WCR recruitment?

Answer: The last day of submission of application form is 14th February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in the WCR recruitment?

Answer: There are a total of 1273 vacancies for the post of Apprentice.

Question: How much is the application fee for WCR recruitment?

Answer: The fee is as follows:

General/ OBC – Rs. 170/-

SC/ ST/ PH/ Women candidates- Rs. 70/-

Question: What is the official website of WCR?

Answer: The official website of WCR is http://www.wcr.indianrailways.gov.in/

<noscript><iframe title="RRC WCR Jabalpur 1273 Apprentice Online Form 2020 | Railway Jabalpur Recruitment 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HW70et5PDKo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More