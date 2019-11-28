CGPSC Pre-Online Form 2019: Check for more details on psc.cg.gov.in
The notification regarding the recruitment procedures for various vacancies created at the state level has been published by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Vacancies have been created for various posts and some of them include Food Officer/Assistant Director, Nayab Tehsildar, Commercial Tax Inspector, Assistant Jail Officer, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Superintendent, Excise Sub Inspector to name a few.
The candidates aspiring to appear for the recruitment procedure need to apply to the desired posts following the prescribed format as mentioned in the notification. The deadline for the application procedure is Jan 4, 2020.
Important Dates:
- submission of online application procedure begins: 6 December 2019
- Deadline for the online application of submission: 4 January 2020
- Deadline for any edit or error correction on the online application: 7 January to 13 January 2020
- The date for the preliminary 1st round: 9 February 2020
- Mains (2nd round): 17 to 20 June 2020
The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/ .
Eligibility Criteria:
The candidates need to have a basic educational qualification of under graduation from any distinguished university or other recognized institution. A pdf file has been uploaded on the website mentioning the details about the eligibility and the candidates are advised to go through it thoroughly.
Application Procedure:
The candidates can complete the application procedure online by logging onto the official website on or before Jan 4, 2020. The candidates are suggested to keep a print out of the online confirmation page for any further future references.
Details of vacancies:
- State Civil Services – 15 Posts
- State Police Service – 30 Posts
- Chhattisgarh State Finance Services – 11 Posts
- Food Officer/ Asst Director – 1 Post
- Assistant Director/District Women & Child Development Officer– 1 Post
- Assistant Director – 5 Posts
- Child Development Project Officer – 9 Posts
- Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service – 27 Posts
- Asst Superintended – 19 Posts
- Nayab Tahasildar – 14 Posts
- SExcise Sub Inspector – 12 Posts
- Deputy Register – 1 Post
- Commercial Tax Inspector – 17 Posts
- Cooperative Inspector/ Cooperative Extension Officer – 30 Posts
- Assistant Jail Officer – 7 Posts
