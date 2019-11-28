CGPSC Pre-Online Form 2019: Check for more details on psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Pre-Online Form 2019

The notification regarding the recruitment procedures for various vacancies created at the state level has been published by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Vacancies have been created for various posts and some of them include Food Officer/Assistant Director, Nayab Tehsildar, Commercial Tax Inspector, Assistant Jail Officer, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Superintendent, Excise Sub Inspector to name a few.

The candidates aspiring to appear for the recruitment procedure need to apply to the desired posts following the prescribed format as mentioned in the notification. The deadline for the application procedure is Jan 4, 2020.

Important Dates:

submission of online application procedure begins: 6 December 2019

Deadline for the online application of submission: 4 January 2020

Deadline for any edit or error correction on the online application: 7 January to 13 January 2020

The date for the preliminary 1 st round: 9 February 2020

round: 9 February 2020 Mains (2nd round): 17 to 20 June 2020

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://www.psc.cg.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates need to have a basic educational qualification of under graduation from any distinguished university or other recognized institution. A pdf file has been uploaded on the website mentioning the details about the eligibility and the candidates are advised to go through it thoroughly.

Application Procedure:

The candidates can complete the application procedure online by logging onto the official website on or before Jan 4, 2020. The candidates are suggested to keep a print out of the online confirmation page for any further future references.

Details of vacancies:

State Civil Services – 15 Posts

State Police Service – 30 Posts

Chhattisgarh State Finance Services – 11 Posts

Food Officer/ Asst Director – 1 Post

Assistant Director/District Women & Child Development Officer– 1 Post

Assistant Director – 5 Posts

Child Development Project Officer – 9 Posts

Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service – 27 Posts

Asst Superintended – 19 Posts

Nayab Tahasildar – 14 Posts

SExcise Sub Inspector – 12 Posts

Deputy Register – 1 Post

Commercial Tax Inspector – 17 Posts

Cooperative Inspector/ Cooperative Extension Officer – 30 Posts

Assistant Jail Officer – 7 Posts

