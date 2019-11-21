Railway RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 2019: Practice General Science Mock Test with Answers

In this article, we have provided the mock test for the General Science Section of RRB/RRC Group D 2019 computer-based test 1 exam. RRB is soon going to announce the exam dates and admit card for RRB/RRC Group D 2019 level 1 exam. So the candidates are asked to start practicing the mock tests for the exam.

RRB/RRC Group D 2019 Level 1 General Science Mock Test with Answers:

Serial no Questions Options Answer 1. Japanese Encephalitis is spread by A). contaminated water, B). Air, C). Dog Bite, D). Mosquito D 2. The characteristic feature of the virus A). it multiplies only on dead animals, B). It multiplies only on hosts, C). It lacks Chlorophyll, D). it is made up of fats B 3. The bacterial conversion of nitrogen into nitrogen compounds is called A). Nitrogenation, B). Nitrogen Fixation, C). Fertilization, D). None A 4. A body is dropped from a certain height above the ground. When it is halfway down, it posses A). only kinetic energy, B). only potential energy, C). both Kinetic and Potential Energy D). Neither kinetic nor potential C 5. An ant can see the objects all around it due to the presence of what? A). simple eyes, B). eyes over its head, C). well developed eyes, D). Compound eyes B 6. It is six months long day in the northern polar region and 6 months long night in the southern polar region because A). a revolution of the earth, B). earth is inclined towards its orbital plane, C). rotation of the earth, D). none B 7. A sudden fall in the barometric reading indicates what? A). rain, B). storm, C). Hot weather, D). Extreme cold B 8. Which one of the following is an enzyme? A). glucagon, B). insulin, C). somatropin D). trypsin D 9. Which of the following is not a physical change? A). dissolution of oxygen in the water B). dissolution of carbon dioxide in water, C). dissolution of soil in water D). none C 10. Among the following which is the only snake that builds a nest? A). viper, B). krait, C).phython, D). king cobra D 11. Which of the following minerals does not contain oxygen? A). silicates, B).carbonates, C).pyrites D). none C 12. Parsec is the unit of measurement of A). the density of stars, B). astronomical distance C).brightness of heavenly bodies D). orbital velocity of giant stars B 13. Which of the following disease is caused by the bite of a mad dog? A). hydroceptecemia B). hydrocephalus C). hydrophobia, D). none C 14. As compared to pure water, a body in salty water will? A). sink more B). sink less C). remain the same D).depends on the way the body is immersed A 15. Which of the following is a colloidal solution A). vinegar B). paint C). muddy water D). sugar solution B 16. Which of the following is attracted by a magnet? A). Sulphur, B). iron fillings C).iron sulphide D). none B 17. A mixture of and salt can be separated by A). sublimation B).sieving C).dissolving saltwater and then filtration D).dissolving salt in water and then distillation D 18. The conversion of a solid directly into vapour is called A). evaporation B).condensation C).vaporisation D).sublimation D 19. The common Alum is A).potassium alum B).sodium alum C).ferro alum D).chrome alum A 20. The longest cell in the human body is A). Skeletal cells B). RBC C).nerve cells D). WBC C 21. Group of cells having a common origin and performing similar functions is called A). tissues B).organs C).organ system D).none A 22. The acid present in the stomach which helps in the digestion of food is A).nitric acid B).sulphuric acid C).hydrogen chloride D).none C 23. Which pair is not correctly matched A). pisciculture- fish B). sericulture – earthworm C).green revolution – agriculture D). white revolution -milk B 24. If the mass of a solid is doubled, its density A). becomes 2 times B). becomes half C). remains unchanged D). becomes 4 times A 25. The Fluid part of the blood after removal of corpuscles is called A). vaccine B). lymph C).serum D).plasma B

