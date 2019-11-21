Railway RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 2019: Practice General Science Mock Test with Answers
In this article, we have provided the mock test for the General Science Section of RRB/RRC Group D 2019 computer-based test 1 exam. RRB is soon going to announce the exam dates and admit card for RRB/RRC Group D 2019 level 1 exam. So the candidates are asked to start practicing the mock tests for the exam.
RRB/RRC Group D 2019 Level 1 General Science Mock Test with Answers:
|Serial no
|Questions
|Options
|Answer
|1.
|Japanese Encephalitis is spread by
|A). contaminated water,
B). Air,
C). Dog Bite,
D). Mosquito
|D
|2.
|The characteristic feature of the virus
|A). it multiplies only on dead animals,
B). It multiplies only on hosts,
C). It lacks Chlorophyll, D). it is made up of fats
|B
|3.
|The bacterial conversion of nitrogen into nitrogen compounds is called
|A). Nitrogenation,
B). Nitrogen Fixation,
C). Fertilization,
D). None
|A
|4.
|A body is dropped from a certain height above the ground. When it is halfway down, it posses
|A). only kinetic energy,
B). only potential energy,
C). both Kinetic and Potential Energy
D). Neither kinetic nor potential
|C
|5.
|An ant can see the objects all around it due to the presence of what?
|A). simple eyes,
B). eyes over its head,
C). well developed eyes,
D). Compound eyes
|B
|6.
|It is six months long day in the northern polar region and 6 months long night in the southern polar region because
|A). a revolution of the earth,
B). earth is inclined towards its orbital plane,
C). rotation of the earth,
D). none
|B
|7.
|A sudden fall in the barometric reading indicates what?
|A). rain,
B). storm,
C). Hot weather,
D). Extreme cold
|B
|8.
|Which one of the following is an enzyme?
|A). glucagon,
B). insulin,
C). somatropin
D). trypsin
|D
|9.
|Which of the following is not a physical change?
|A). dissolution of oxygen in the water
B). dissolution of carbon dioxide in water,
C). dissolution of soil in water
D). none
|C
|10.
|Among the following which is the only snake that builds a nest?
|A). viper,
B). krait,
C).phython,
D). king cobra
|D
|11.
|Which of the following minerals does not contain oxygen?
|A). silicates,
B).carbonates,
C).pyrites
D). none
|C
|12.
|Parsec is the unit of measurement of
|A). the density of stars,
B). astronomical distance
C).brightness of heavenly bodies
D). orbital velocity of giant stars
|B
|13.
|Which of the following disease is caused by the bite of a mad dog?
|A). hydroceptecemia
B). hydrocephalus
C). hydrophobia,
D). none
|C
|14.
|As compared to pure water, a body in salty water will?
|A). sink more
B). sink less
C). remain the same
D).depends on the way the body is immersed
|A
|15.
|Which of the following is a colloidal solution
|A). vinegar
B). paint
C). muddy water
D). sugar solution
|B
|16.
|Which of the following is attracted by a magnet?
|A). Sulphur,
B). iron fillings
C).iron sulphide
D). none
|B
|17.
|A mixture of and salt can be separated by
|A). sublimation
B).sieving
C).dissolving saltwater and then filtration
D).dissolving salt in water and then distillation
|D
|18.
|The conversion of a solid directly into vapour is called
|A). evaporation
B).condensation
C).vaporisation
D).sublimation
|D
|19.
|The common Alum is
|A).potassium alum
B).sodium alum
C).ferro alum
D).chrome alum
|A
|20.
|The longest cell in the human body is
|A). Skeletal cells
B). RBC
C).nerve cells
D). WBC
|C
|21.
|Group of cells having a common origin and performing similar functions is called
|A). tissues
B).organs
C).organ system
D).none
|A
|22.
|The acid present in the stomach which helps in the digestion of food is
|A).nitric acid
B).sulphuric acid
C).hydrogen chloride
D).none
|C
|23.
|Which pair is not correctly matched
|A). pisciculture- fish
B). sericulture – earthworm
C).green revolution – agriculture
D). white revolution -milk
|B
|24.
|If the mass of a solid is doubled, its density
|A). becomes 2 times
B). becomes half
C). remains unchanged
D). becomes 4 times
|A
|25.
|The Fluid part of the blood after removal of corpuscles is called
|A). vaccine
B). lymph
C).serum
D).plasma
|B
