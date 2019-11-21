UPTET Registration 2019: Last Date to Apply online, Exam on 22nd December

Today that is 20th November 2019 is the last day for submitting the application for the UPTET. Uttar Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test consists of two papers. The first paper is for the selection of teachers who will teach from class 1 to class 5 and second paper is for the selection of the teachers who will teach from class 6 to class 8.

Important Dates

The application process for Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be closed by UP Pariksha Niyamak Pradhikari, Prayagraj, on 20th November 2019. While today is the last day to submit the application form, candidates can submit the application fee by 21st November 2019. Candidates should visit the official website to submit the application form.

The UPTET examination will be conducted in Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu on 22nd December 2019.

Event Last Date Last date to submit the application form 20th November 2019 Application fees submit last date 21st November 2019 Last Date to take print out 22nd November 2019 Examination Date 22nd December 2019

Issues Raised

There are some technical issues on the website and candidates are facing some delay to register themselves. And there have been complaint on twitter about the same to the chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to eligibility criteria, the candidates who hold diploma in elementary education from NIOS cannot apply to UPTET. There is also petition from the candidates demanding the 10 percent reservation benefits for the EWS candidates.

Application Procedure

The candidates can follow the below steps to fill the application form:-

Candidates can visit the official website. They can click on website “UPTET- 2019 registration” They will now click on candidate registration and fill the required details and submit the form. They will now submit the application fee and take a print out of application form for future reference.

The application fee for the General and OBC category candidates is INR 600 and INR 400 for SC/ST Category candidates.

