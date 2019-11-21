CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2020, Check here for CBSE Sample Papers and Tips to Score Good Marks in the Board Exams

CBSE Board Exams for classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in February to March 2020. The Board has already released the sample papers of all subjects for both the classes. Generally, students have some common queries about the sample paper-like, are the sample paper helpful for board exams? How are these sample papers useful for board exam preparation?

The board exams are really important for the students of class 10th and 12th, as their results in these exams play a major role in deciding the student’s carrier. So, the students are anxious about the performance in the board exams.

Here we are there to discuss the benefits of CBSE Sample papers for the students and why every student should take the help of sample papers to score good marks in the board exams.

– practicing CBSE sample papers will give the students an idea about the type of questions that will be asked in the exam and so students can prepare well. The sample paper will be based on the actual question paper format which will help the students in getting an overview of the paper pattern including the type of questions.

– CBSE sample papers are based on the latest syllabus prescribed by the board and have questions based on important topics. Brief solutions/ marking scheme is also available with sample papers for the students to analyze the preparation for the exam.

When students practice lots of sample papers they will come across repetitive topics asked in the previous year’s exams.

The students must first solve the sample papers and then cross-check with the marking scheme to get an idea.

– sample papers will help the students to analyze the strength and weakness. The students can work to improve the weaker sections and will gain the confidence to do their best to get good marks. Improves speed and accuracy – as students solve number of sample papers, they will improve the speed and accuracy for solving the questions. When the students cover each and every section topics they spend less time on such questions and will complete the exam on time which is beneficial as they will have the time to cross-check the answer sheets.

