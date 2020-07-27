Quiz Week 12 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hi Puys!

Quiz week 12 is over and it’s time to declare the winners. The winners for the Week 12 quizzes are-

Quants Quiz- Manaspreet Singh Makan, Bharadwaj Sista, Ruchika Das, Pavan Joshi, Afhrid Sackib LRDI Quiz- Manaspreet Singh Makan, Ruchika Das, Sanidhya Tandon, Afhrid Sackib Quiztory- Manaspreet Singh Makan, Ruchika Das, Afhrid Sackib General Awareness Quiz- Manaspreet Singh Makan, Ruchika Das, Sakshi Pawar Verbal Ability Quiz- Ruchika Das, Sanidhya Tandon, Vishal Kichloo

Congratulations to all the winners! Your E-certificates will be emailed to you 🙂

Solutions to Week 12 Quizzes-

Quants

1. Akshay was half of Barun’s age 10 years ago. If their present ages ratio is 3:4, what will be the total of their present ages?

a) 45

b) 30

c) 35

d) 40

Solution:

Let the present ages of Akshay and Barun be 3x and 4x respectively.

Ten years ago, Akshay was half of Barun’’s age

= (3x – 10) = 1/2(4x− 10)

= 3x – 10 = 2x – 5

= x = 5

Total of their present ages

= 3x + 4x = 7x = 7 × 5 = 35

2. A milk vendor has two jars of milk, Jar 1 and Jar 2. Jar 1 contains a mixture of milk and water in 7: 2 ratio and Jar 2 contains a mixture of milk and water in 9: 4 ratio. In what ratio of volumes should the liquids in Jar 1 and Jar 2 be combined to obtain a mixture of milk and water in 3:1 ratio?

a) 27:14

b) 27:13

c) 27:16

d)27:18

Solution:

Concentration of milk in the first jar is 7/9 and that in the second jar is 9/13. They need to be mixed in a certain ratio to get a solution which has 3/4 milk.

Applying alligation,

(Liquid taken from jar 1) / (Liquid taken from jar 2)

= (9/13 – 3/4) / (3/4 – 7/9)

= 27/13

3. Mitesh and Amit undertake to do a piece of work for Rs. 800. Mitesh could do it in 6 days, the other guy Amit in 8 days. With the assistance of a Umesh they finish it in 3 days. What is the share of Umesh?

a) 200

b) 150

c) 100

d) 175

Solution:

Mitesh’s a day work = 3/6, Amit’s 3 days work = 3/8.

Umesh’s 3 days’ work = 1 — (3/6 + 3/8) = 1/8.

Clearly Rs.800 should be divided amongst them in the proportion of 3/6 : 3/8 : 1/8 or 4 : 3 : 1.

Mitesh’s share = 4/8 of Rs.800 = Rs.400.

Amit’s share = 3/8 of Rs.800 = Rs.300.

Umesh’s share = 1/8 of Rs.800 = Rs.100.

4. In a showroom, If the cost increases by 25% but the selling price remains constant and the profit is 320% of the cost. find out approximately what percentage of the selling price is the profit?

a) 30%

b) 100%

c) 70%

d) 250%

Solution:

Let cost price =100

Then Profit = 320

Selling price = 100+ 320 = 420

new cost price = 125

profit =420−125=295

Required percentage = 295/420 * 100

=1475/21 %

=70%

5. Two numbers are in the ratio 2 : 3. If their L.C.M. is 48. What is the sum of the numbers?

a) 64

b) 42

c) 28

d) 40

Solution:

Let the numbers be 2x and 3x

LRDI

For all the questions below a statement is given which will be followed by assumptions numbered as 1 and 2. Look at the statements and decide which of the assumptions are implicit.Give your answer as per below options.

Statement: Of all the television sets manufactured in the US, the ‘A’ brand has the largest sale.

Assumptions: i) The sale of all the television sets manufactured in the US is known

ii) The manufacturing of no other television set in the US is as large as ‘A’ brand television.

a) Only assumption I is implicit

b) Only assumption II is implicit

c) Either I or II is implicit

d) Neither I nor II is implicit

e) Both I and II are implicit

Solution:

Clearly, the comparison could not be made without knowing the sale of all the radio sets. So, I is implicit. The statement mentions only that the sale is largest and nothing is mentioned about the manufacture. So, II is not implicit.

2. Pointing to Nidhi, Puneet said, “The son of her only brother is the brother of my wife”. How is Nidhi related to Puneet?

a) Mother’s sister

b) Grandmother

c) Mother-in-law

d) Sister of father-in-law

Solution:

Brother of Puneet’s wife, i.e Puneet’s brother-in-law; Son of Nidhi’s brother is the brother-in-law of Puneet. So Nidhi’s brother is Puneet’s father-in-law i.e., Nidhi is the sister of Puneet’s father-in-law.

3. Find the colour which is opposite to yellow from the four positions of dice given below?

a) Violet

b) Red

c) Rose

d) Blue

Solution:

The colours adjacent to yellow are orange, blue, red and rose. Hence violet will be opposite to yellow.

4. Study the chart and answer the question.

What is the ratio of the number of females in T.N. to the number of females in Delhi ?

a) 7:5

b) 9:7

c) 13:11

d) 15:14

5. Study the chart and answer the question.

What was the number of males in U.P. in the year 1998 ?

a) 254650

b) 294840

c) 321470

d) 341200

General Awareness

1. World’s 2nd Largest & Asia’s Largest Data Center, ‘Yotta NM1 Data Center’ of Yotta Infrastructure of Hiranandani Group is located in which Indian state?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Maharashtra

c) Bihar

d) Haryana

2. Which digital platform of the Indian Government won two awards at the prestigious Global Leadership Summit, CogX 2020?

a) MyGov Corona

b) Digital India

c) Fit India

d) Swachh Bharat Mission

3. Which of the following countries does not share its border with the Black Sea?

a) Bulgaria

b) Belarus

c) Georgia

d) Turkey

4. Khushinagar Airport, that has been declared as an International Airport, is located in which Indian state?

a) Maharashtra

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Karnataka

5. What is the name of the platform launched by the HRD Minister, for higher educational institutions?

a) DHRUV 2.0

b) YUKTI 2.0

c) SHAKTI 2.0

d) EKTA 2.0

6. Which Indian stands at the ninth position in the Forbes Real-time Billionaires List with a net worth of $64.6 billion?

a) Mukesh Ambani

b) Gautam Adani

c) Shiv Nadar

d) Lakshmi Mittal

7. World’s second tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was recently unveiled in which Indian state?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Uttarakhand

c) Gujarat

d) Himachal Pradesh

8. At which among the following places, All India Muslim League was established in 1906?

a) Dhaka

b) Naypyidaw

c) Islamabad

d) Muscat

9. The word Gambit is related to which of the following sports?

a) Chess

b) Table Tennis

c) Polo

d) Carom

10. Where will be the FIFA World Cup 2022 held’?

a) Spain

b) Germany

c) Qatar

4) Brazil

Verbal Ability

1. In the following question, an incomplete statement (Stem) followed by fillers is given. Pick out the best one which can complete the incomplete stem correctly and meaningfully.

Unless you work harder you will fail, means ……

a) If you fail you will work harder

b) You must at least plan well than you will not fail

c) Hardly you will fail if you do not desire so

d) If you do not put more efforts, then you will fail

e) If you only work and work alone you will fail

2. The four sentences (labelled 1, 2, 3, and 4) given in this question, when properly sequenced, form a coherent paragraph. Decide on the proper order for the sentences and key in this sequence of four numbers as your answer.

Self-management is thus defined as the ‘individual’s ability to manage the symptoms, treatment, physical and psychosocial consequences and lifestyle changes inherent in living with a chronic condition’. Most people with progressive diseases like dementia prefer to have control over their own lives and health-care for as long as possible. Having control means, among other things, that patients themselves perform self-management activities. Supporting people in decisions and actions that promote self-management is called self-management support requiring a cooperative relationship between the patient, the family, and the professional

a) 2314

b) 3421

c) 1243

d) 2341

3. The question below consists of two words which have a certain relationship to each other followed by four pairs of related words, select the pair which has the same relationship.

FIB:LIE

a) Love:elevates

b) Film:flam

c) Hope:Aspires

d) Fake:ordinary

4. The following sentence has some blank spaces. Select the appropriate set of words that makes the sentence most meaningful.

In reality, most of us on this planet would rather preserve civilization than destroy it with climate change. To think of climate change as something that we are doing, instead of something we are being prevented from _____________ , _______________ the very ideology of the fossil-fuel economy that we are trying to transform.

a) accomplishing, bolsters

b) undoing, perpetuates

c) revoking, counters

d) ratifying, thwarts

5. The following sentence has some blank spaces. Select the appropriate set of words that makes the sentence most meaningful.

Laughter is a complex and __________________ social signal. People interpret laughter in a way that is _____________ with their interpretations of other people’s intentions.

a) ambiguous, consistent

b) ambivalent, compatible

c) misleading, contrary

d) misconstrued, accordant

Quiz’tory

1. Germany

2. Spitfire

3. Tilbury

4. The scream

5. 1972

6. Atilla the Hun

