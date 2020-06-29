Quiz Week 8 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

What’s up Puys?

Week 8 of the PaGaLGuY quizzes is over and it’s time to announce the winners. The winners for week 8 are

Quants quiz- Manaspreet Singh Makan LRDI quiz- Shivam Khanna, Chitra Gandhi Quiz’tory- Vaibhav Agarwal, Animesh Bohidar, Shivam Khanna, Ritvick Kapoor, Yash Bhatnagar, Devanshi Punit Joshi, Sanidhya Tandon General Awareness quiz- Vaibhav Agarwal, Devanshi Punit Joshi, Animesh Bohidar, Ritvick Kapoor, Pavan Joshi, Sanidhya Tandon Verbal Ability quiz – Ruchika Das, Tanvi Acharya

Congrats to all the winners! Your E-certificates will be emailed to you 🙂

The person with the maximum number of E-certificates in the month of June gets an Amazon Gift voucher!

Solutions to Week 8 Quizzes-

Quants Quiz Week 8-

1. Gombe Express left Bombay for Delhi at 13:30 hrs, travelling at a speed of 80 kmph and Rajdhani Express left Bombay for Delhi on the same day at 16:00 hrs, travelling at a speed of 105 kmph. How far away from Bombay will the two trains meet?

Solution:

Distance travelled by first train in 2.5 hrs = 80*2.5 = 200 km

Relative Speed = 105-80 = 25

Hence, time taken = 200/25 = 8 hrs

Distance travelled when they meet = 105*8 = 840 km

2. I wish to cross a river perpendicularly. In still waters, I take 5 minutes to cross the river, but in flowing water it takes me around 7 minutes. If the river is 150 m wide, then the velocity of the flowing water of the river is

Solution :

The velocity of the person = 150/5 = 30 m/minIn the flowing river, it takes 7 minutes.

The distance travelled in 7 minutes at 30 m/min is 210 m

Hence, during this time of 7 mins, the river has flown 147 metres.

Thus, the velocity of the river is (147/7)m/min = 21 m/min

3. Salaries of A, B and C of Meet Inc. were in the ratio of 3:5:7, respectively. If their salaries were increased by 50%, 60% and 50% respectively, what will be the new ratio of their respective salaries?

Solution:

Increasing the salary ratio by the given percentage, we get

(3*1.5):(5*1.6):(7*1.5) = 4.5:8:10.5 = 9:16:21

4. A chemist finds that the 10% high fructose corn syrup content in the new 10 litre batch of fruit juice has made it very sweet. He wants to make it less sweet by diluting the solution to 4 percent strength by adding water. How many litres of water will have to be added to make the solution?

Solution:

In 10 litres, HF corn syrup = 1 and water = 9

If we add water, the equation becomes

1/(10+x) = 4/100

40 + 4x = 100

x = 60/4 = 15

5. I took a loan of $1200 from my dear friend who gave it to me with the amount split into two, one carrying an interest of 4% per annum simple interest and the other an interest rate of 5% per annum at simple interest. After two years, I paid $110 as interest. Then the amounts given at 4% and 5% per annum simple interest are, respectively

Solution:

Let the amount given at 4% pa be x

Therefore, amount given at 5% = 1200-x

As per the equation

(x*4*2)/100 + [(1200-x)*5*2]/100 = 110

x = 500

Also, 1200-x = 700

LRDI Quiz Week 8-

Study the table and answer the given questions

1. In which year did the total number of employees reach twice the total number of employees that the factory had in the year 2008?

Solution :

Total of 2008 is 345 while in 2010 it crosses 690.So the answer is 2010.

2. In how many years has the number of employees working in the production department been more than 50% of the total employees?

Solution :

This happens every year after 2009. Hence, the answer is 5.

3. Which department has less than 10% of the employees through all the years shown in the table?

Solution :

Marketing is the only department which satisfies this condition

4. Look at this series: 80, 10, 70, 15, 60, … What number should come next?

Solution :

Numbers in odd places are subtracted by 10 and the ones in theven places are added by 5. Hence, 20 is the answer.

5. Pointing to a lady in the photograph, Monika said, “Her son’s father is the son-in-law of my mother.” How is Monika related to the lady?

Solution:

Lady’s son’s father —-> lady’s husband.

Lady’s husband is son-in-law of Monika’s mother

Thus, Monika is the lady’s sister.

Quiz’tory Week 8-

Solutions:

1. Ifti Nasim

2. Jama Masjid

3. Grand Trunk Road

4. Punalur Bridge

5. Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Trichy

6. Shimla

General Awareness Quiz Week 8-

1. Name the organisation, which is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, is an initiative of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

Solution: NPCI

2. NHAI has mandated implementation of the NETC program for all national highways. NETC stands for-

Solution: National Electronic Toll Collection

3. The NCMC is a contactless smart card. NCMC stands for-

Solution: National Common Mobility Card

4. Which of the following institutions has developed a low-cost portable ventilator called ‘Prana-Vayu’ in association with AIIMS-Rishikesh? The ventilator is applicable for all age group patients.

Solution: IIT Roorkee

5. Name the late basketball player who has been recently selected as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He has been selected as the member of the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

Solution: Kobe Bryant

6. On which day the United Nations celebrates the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace every year?

Solution: 6th April

7. Civil services officers’ associations have formed an initiative called ‘__________’ to support and supplement the government’s efforts in fighting coronavirus.

Solution: Cauna

8. Name the American songwriter & 3 time Grammy award winner who passed away recently.

Solution: Bill Withers

9. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has offered its volunteer cadets for national duty to fight COVID-19 under ‘Exercise NCC _________’.

Solution: Yogdan

10. Name the institution which has partnered with ICICI Securities to launch incubation program for fintech startups.

Solution: IIM Bangalore

Verbal Ability Quiz Week 8-

1. Each of the sentences in these questions has/have blank spaces. Following each sentence four sets of words are given. Select the appropriate set of words that make the sentences the most meaningful.

Language, culture, and personality may be considered independently of each other in thought, but they are ……………… in fact.

Equivocal

Pervasive

Inseparable

Autonomous

2. Each of the sentences in these questions has/have blank spaces. Following each sentence four sets of words are given. Select the appropriate set of words that make the sentences the most meaningful.

The village headman was unlettered, but he was no fool, he could see through the ………………… of the businessman’s proposition and promptly …………………… him down.

Deception, forced

Naivete, turned

Potential, forced

Sophistry, turned

3. Each of the sentences in these questions has/have blank spaces. Following each sentence four sets of words are given. Select the appropriate set of words that make the sentences the most meaningful.

The columnist was very gentle when he mentioned his friends, but was bitter and even …………………… when he discussed people who …………………….. him.

Laconic, infuriated

Acerbic, irritated

Remorseful, en thumb couraged

Militant, distressed

4. The following sentences have a portion or the whole underlined. Each sentence is followed by four alternative versions of the underlined portions. Select the alternative best suited according to standard written English, without altering the original meaning.

No matter what experience you have had with forest fires, if you would have witnessed the fire roaring down through the canyon, you would’ve been terrified.

If you witnessed

If you had witnessed

If you could witness

No change

5. The following sentences have a portion or the whole underlined. Each sentence is followed by four alternative versions of the underlined portions. Select the alternative best suited according to standard written English, without altering the original meaning.

The political masters of the healthcare system have not listened to professional health planners because it has not been profitable for them to do that thing.

Has not been profitable for them to do so

Has not been profitable for them to do that thing

Has been unprofitable for them to do that thing

Has been unprofitable for them to do so

Read More