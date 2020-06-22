Quiz Week 7 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hey Puys, hope you all are doing well amidst this pandemic.

It’s time to announce the winners of the Quiz Week 7! And the winners are (Drum roll please)-

Quants Quiz- Manaspreet Singh Makan

LRDI Quiz- Ritvick Kapoor

Quiz’tory- Vaibhav Agarwal

General Awareness Quiz- Animesh Bohidar

Verbal Ability Quiz- Vaibhav Agarwal

GA

Q1. Which of the following international organisations has announced that the world has clearly entered a recession due to the coronavirus pandemic?

(a) OECD

(b) International Monetary Fund

(c) World Bank

(d) United Nations

Q2. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has designed a casualty evacuation bag to transport or isolate persons infected with COVID-19. Where is the headquarters of DRDO?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Bengaluru

(c) New Delhi

(d) Hyderabad

Q3. Which of the following ministries has introduced the “Companies Fresh Start Scheme, 2020”?

(a) Ministry of Finance

(b) Ministry of External Affairs

(c) Ministry of Home Affairs

(d) Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Q4. Which state has launched a mobile app PRAGYAAM to issue e-passes?

(a) Jharkhand

(b) Assam

(c) West Bengal

(d) Odisha

Q5. The government of Gujarat has given the approval of the third edition of his government’s ‘Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan’ amid Coronavirus lockdown. The Sardar Sarovar Dam is a gravity dam on the __________ near Navagam, Gujarat.

(a) Dhadhar River

(b) Mahi River

(c) Narmada River

(d) Sabarmati River

Q6. The Lebanese parliament has passed legislation to legalize cannabis cultivation for medical and industrial purposes. Name the present Prime Minister of Lebanon.

(a) Najib Mikati

(b) Fouad Siniora

(c) Saad Hariri

(d) Hassan Diab

Q7. Folk singer and actress Paravai Muniyamma passed away recently. She was an Indian folk singer and actress from which state?

(a) Assam

(b) Tamil Nadu

(c) Andhra Pradesh

(d) Karnataka

Q8. Which of the following countries has topped a new survey conducted by the World Breastfeeding Trends Initiative (WBTi). The survey was conducted on “Breastfeeding support Policies and Programs”?

(a) Pakistan

(b) Bangladesh

(c) India

(d) Sri Lanka

Q9. Which of the following teams has won the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 held in South Africa?

(a) Bangladesh

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) India

(d) South Africa

Q10. The Indian Railways has installed two ‘Health ATMs’ at the railway station in ____________.

(a) Kanpur

(b) Mumbai

(c) Delhi

(d) Lucknow

VA

Each of the sentences in these questions has blank spaces. Following each sentence four sets of words are given. Select the appropriate set of words that makes the sentence most meaningful

Q1. An increase in population, without an increase in economic level, …………… result in a lower standard of living.

Tends to

Tending to

Will tend

tends

Q2.Genetic engineering in humans should be used to …………. Diseases, not to …………… genetic uniformity.

Treat, foster

Eradicate, cater

Cure, generate

Avoid, promote

Q3. They refused to …………… any more evasive replies and decide to resolve the issue within the ………….. of the major.

Notice, eccentricity

Brook, jurisdiction

Bloom, indulgence

Suffer, fortitude

The sentence in the following questions has a portion or the whole underlined. Each sentence is followed by four alternative versions of the underlined portion. Select the alternative which is best suited according to standard written English without altering the original meaning.

Q1. If they cooperate together by diving up the work, they shall be over with the work faster.

If they cooperate together by dividing the work If they cooperate by dividing up the work If they cooperate by dividing the work If they cooperate together by division of work

The sentence in the following questions has a portion or the whole underlined. Each sentence is followed by four alternative versions of the underlined portion. Select the alternative which is best suited according to standard written English without altering the original meaning.

Q2. Knowing the area was prone to earthquakes, all the buildings were reinforced with additional steel and concrete.

Having known that the area was prone to earthquakes Since they knew that the are was prone to earthquakes Since the area was known to be prone to earthquakes Being prone to earthquakes

LRDI

The following bar chart shows the GDP of different countries during the half decades 2001-05 and 2006-10. All figures are in $ billion.

Study the chart carefully and answer the following:

Q1. Out of every $10,000 spent during the decade 2001-10, approximately how much was the GDP of Russia during the half decade 2001-05?

$ 1650 $ 1400 $ 800 $ 1050

Sol : Russia’s share in the total GDP of the 7 countries = 10/72, ie: 13.9% (approx 14%)of the total. Hence. $ 1400

Q2. The GDP of the US is what fraction of the GDP of Russia for the decade (approx.)

3/4th 4/5th 5/6th 2/3rd

Sol : 16/20 = 4/5

The following pie chart shows the amount of subscriptions generated for India Bonds from different categories of investors

Q3. If the investments by NRIs are Rs. 4,000 crore, then the investment by corporate house and FIIs together is :

25423.4 crore 24363 crore 24000 crore 25643.3 crore

Sol : [[(34+33)]/11]*4000 = 24363 cr

Q4. If the total investment other than FII and corporate houses is Rs 335000 crore, then the investment by NRIs and Offshore funds will be approximately :

293000 247100 285600 274100

Sol : Investments other than NRI and corporate houses is 33% = 335000. Investment by offshore funds and NRI is 27%

Hence, 27*(335000/33) = 274100

Q5. In the corporate sector, approximately how many degrees should be there in the central angle?

122 124 121 123

Sol : (34/100)*360 = 122.4

QUANTS

Q1. A maximum of 25 g of sugar can be dissolved in 100 g of water. Any more sugar, if added, remains undissolved and is deposited at the bottom as sediments. Now, water is evaporated from 1 kg of a 5% solution at the rate of 28 g per hour. After how long will it start sedimenting?

30 hours 29 hours 27 hours 25 hours

Sol : 5% solution means it has 50 g of sugar and 950 g of water. 50 g of sugar needs a minimum of 200 g of water to dissolve. That means, 750 g of water is extra which needs approximately [750/28] 27 hours for evaporating at the rate of 28 g per hour

Q2. The difference between the ages of two persons is 20 years. What is their present age if the older one was 5 times as old as the younger one 5 years ago?

25, 5 35, 15 40, 20 30, 10

Sol : Let ages of two persons be x and y

x-y = 20

x-5 = 5(y-5)

x-5y = -20

Therefore, y = 10 and x = 30

Q3. A man in a bus notices that he can count 23 electric posts in one minute. If they are known to be 20 metres apart, then at what speed is the bus travelling?

26.4 kmph 24.5 kmph 27.2 kmph 28.1 kmph

Sol : Distance between 23 posts : 22*20m = 440 m

Speed of the train = 440/60 = 22/3 m/s

ie : 22/3 *18/5 = 26.4 kmph

Q4. It is being given that (232 + 1) is completely divisible by a whole number. Which of the following numbers is completely divisible by this number?

(216 + 1) (216 – 1) (7 x 223) (296 + 1)

Answer: Option D

ExplanationQuiz

Let 232 = x. Then, (232 + 1) = (x + 1).

Let (x + 1) be completely divisible by the natural number N. Then,

(296 + 1) = [(232)3 + 1] = (x3 + 1) = (x + 1)(x2 – x + 1), which is completely divisible by N, since (x + 1) is divisible by N.

Q 5. The banker’s discount on a bill due 4 months hence at 15% is Rs. 420. The true discount is:

Rs. 400 Rs. 360 Rs. 480 Rs. 320

Quiz’tory

b c a c a b

