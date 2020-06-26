Quitting Job to Prepare for CAT – PaGaLGuY

Common Aptitude Test (CAT) is one of the most aspired examinations in India. Each academic year, more than 2 lakh candidates appear for the exam, among whom few are selected by the best business and management schools in India.

The exam, conducted by Indian Institutes of Management, provides many candidates an opportunity to study at the best business schools in India. CAT is one of the most difficult and most prestigious MBA entrance exams.

Naturally, candidates are required to show their caliber with regular practice and commitment. Different candidates take different routes to give their optimal performance during CAT. Although many promise to provide the best strategy to guarantee excellence, what works for one may not work for everyone.

There are numerous factors that affect an individual’s performance in the exam. Thus, making any influential decision without thorough consideration is not wise. One such significant decision that bothers professional aspirants is whether they should quit their current job to prepare for the exam.

To reach a reasonable decision regarding the same, candidates must understand their circumstances, the required effort, and their preparedness to make these essential efforts. In this article, we discuss the advantages and disadvantages of quitting your job for the CAT.

Advantages of Quitting the Job for CAT preparation:

A full-time job can be exhausting in itself. The daily tasks and concern of performance at work can dissuade candidates from exerting their full focus on CAT. In addition, the tediousness of a 9 to 5 job may take away most of the candidates’ energy, which can contribute to the lack of patience and motivation. If candidates are not working under such a pressurized environment, they may be able to focus on their preparation with vigor and motivation.

Another advantage is the freed-up time. Since after quitting the job, candidates will be afforded quite a lot of time. This can be properly utilized to study for the exams with less pressure and more ease. This ample time can allow them to create feasible schedules and targets while keeping their comfort into consideration. In addition, it enables candidates to suitably and regularly track their growth.

For candidates having mentally, emotionally, or physically exhaustive jobs, quitting the job is a feasible option. Of course, other additional factors, such as managing finances and the will to follow through with your plans, are crucial as well. It is no secret that an MBA from a good institute is a huge plus for your career. If you are fairly confident regarding your dreams of management education, quitting a taxing job and giving your all to CAT may be an advantageous step.

Disadvantages of Quitting the Job for CAT preparation:

For candidates who have been working for a significant amount of time, they tend to lose the habit of studying for a long period of time or of studying altogether. In such cases, candidates may feel overwhelmed with the prospect of preparing for CAT, which already touted as one of the most difficult exams. This fear may be the root of candidates’ considerations of quitting their current job. However, this may not always be the necessary option. If this is the case, then quitting may not be the actual answer. Many candidates manage to both work and prepare for the exam simultaneously. Some initial personal observations and self-awareness can considerably help candidates understand their reason for wanting to quit the job, which can help them make the right decision.

In addition, candidates must consider that CAT eligibility criteria can vary for each year, which proves that it is a very volatile exam. Evidently, there are many risks involved, such as the varying requirement of an extremely high percentile and the long time required from preparation to the final selection. The complete process roughly requires a year.

This gap in your resume must be properly explained during your personal interviews with colleges. The interview panel, who is likely to question your abilities to multitask and perform under pressure. In such cases, the panel is typically ready with a set of complicated questions.

Although it hardly seems fair that for one exam, candidates must reach these decisions with such critical analysis and consideration, it is the reality of the current times. We hope that this information makes the decision-making process a little easier for aspirants.

