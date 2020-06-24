Tame the CAT – Candid Sessions with IIM A Students on How to Prepare for the CAT

In this student-led initiative, students of IIM A are working in their personal capacities to raise funds for communities adversely affected by the pandemic.

The students will be sharing their personal journeys, experiences and practical tips that helped them crack the CAT and convert their calls.

Starting this Saturday, 27th of June, the workshop series will help aspirants plan their approach better.

About the Sessions

The workshop is organized as a series of 4 live sessions conducted on the weekends. Each session covers different aspects of the MBA journey – from preparing for the CAT to profile building and career advice from MBA professionals.

The sessions also have an open Q&A round that will help participants get responses to their unique questions.

What’s in It for You

The speakers represent the diversity you will encounter in any classroom at IIM Ahmedabad. The panel has students with different educational backgrounds and work experience in a variety of fields who will share their personal journeys and give you a peek into their decision-making process leading up to their IIMA admits.

The future sessions cover areas about your career and will host IIM A alumni across different fields who can advise you on how to build your profile, the MBA process itself and how you can decide what’s the best path for you.

Registration Details

The first session will be conducted at 5 PM on Saturday, 27th

June 2020, with a 1 hour Q&A session.

You can register for first session here – cutt.ly/tamethecat1

The price of the first session is INR 300, approximately the price of one-third of a food kit.

About the Relief Fund

A group of faculty, students,staff and researchers at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) have formed a team of volunteers to immediately assist those adversely affected by the lockdown put in as preventive measure to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The team has worked with community-based volunteers and organisations to try and bring some relief to those left particularly vulnerable by lockdown. While doing so we have also tried to systematically document and share conditions of these households with reports to generate greater public awareness and mobilize responses from other stakeholders.

Team is presently identifying processes for supporting means of livelihood through re-employment, provision of interest-free loans as working and consumption capital,

and guidance for the effective operation of their small-scale enterprises. The team has engaged in rapid surveys through its volunteer/NGO network to identify the economics status and skill-set of the residents of areas we work in and create opportunities for resuming their livelihood.

The goal has been to reach out those falling through cracks of government and other efforts. As of 20th June 2020, the team has been able to reach out to over 2300 such families providing them ration and a small amount of money for sustenance primarily.

You can also donate here – cutt.ly/helpahmd

For more information, you can reach out to Devansh at +91 99290 11689

